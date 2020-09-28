Selling Power Honors ValueSelling Associates in its First Top 20 Online Sales Training Company Listing

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. has been selected by Selling Power to be on its 2020 list of the Top 20 Online Sales Training Companies. For the first time, Selling Power has focused specifically on companies that help sales leaders transition to virtual selling by providing online sales training.



By launching a list dedicated to Online Sales Training companies, Selling Power recognizes the importance of virtual training in a world where most sales professionals are conducting business remotely. The list helps B2B sales leaders select the right sales training partner to train online as COVID-19 has catalyzed the shift toward virtual business for B2B sales leaders and teams.

Gerhard Gschwandtner, Selling Power publisher and founder, comments, “Recent research from McKinsey & Company shows 90% of sales teams have transitioned to remote selling. Finding a sales training partner that can deliver effective learning virtually—the same way B2B sales teams are conducting business—will be crucial for leaders as they navigate the current crisis and plan for the future.”



Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling, adds, “It’s difficult to conduct business as usual in light of this year’s highly unusual circumstances. At ValueSelling Associates, we’ve upped our virtual game by totally redesigning our Virtual Instructor-Led Training programs to be more interactive and participant-centered. We’ve had a fantastic response from our clients who tell us they enjoy the virtual training and are seeing excellent results.”

All ValueSelling solutions, including the flagship ValueSelling Framework® and Vortex Prospecting™ programs, are available in a Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) format. Maintaining its customized and participant-centered approach, ValueSelling Associates keeps learners engaged in a collaborative, virtual learning environment that includes:

Course customization to your industry and target customer

eLearning that sets the foundation for all learners

Weekly, virtual instructor-led training (VILT) sessions

Interactive workbooks to keep learners focused

Coaching guides that enable managers to coach, mentor and reinforce

Microlearning reinforcement to solidify behavior change

Follow-up consulting and tools to measure and realize value



About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as a series of five-minute videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 1,000 sales leaders each year.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, the practical and proven sales methodology preferred by sales executives around the globe. Since 1991, ValueSelling Associates has helped thousands of sales professionals increase their sales productivity and realize immediate revenue growth. We offer customized training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized and start-up companies to keep it simple and drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

