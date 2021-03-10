Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Selwyn Vickers, Katia Walsh and Kevin Warren Join Securian Financial Board of Directors

03/10/2021 | 12:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Selwyn Vickers, Katia Walsh and Kevin Warren were elected to the Securian Financial board of directors at the company’s February board meeting. The new directors will assume their roles on April 1.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005779/en/

Katia Walsh, Securian Financial board member and Levi Strauss & Co.'s chief strategy and artificial intelligence officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Katia Walsh, Securian Financial board member and Levi Strauss & Co.'s chief strategy and artificial intelligence officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Selwyn, Katia and Kevin are impressive, values-driven leaders. They are perfect additions to the Securian Financial board of directors, and we are pleased and honored to welcome them,” said Chris Hilger, Securian Financial’s chairman, president and CEO.

Selwyn Vickers, M.D., is senior vice president for medicine and dean of the School of Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)—one of the 10 largest public academic medical centers and the third largest public hospital in the United States. In this role since 2013, Vickers leads the medical school’s main campus in Birmingham and its two regional campuses. He has led a process of transformative growth at UAB, increasing National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding by 47% in the past five years, increasing clinical revenues by over 50% in the past five years, upgrading the school’s accreditation and increasing community engagement.

Prior to UAB, Vickers worked seven years at the University of Minnesota Medical School, where he served as professor and chair of the Department of Surgery.

Vickers earned his bachelor’s degree and M.D. from the Johns Hopkins University, where he also completed his surgical training and chief residency. He completed two summer post-graduate research fellowships with the NIH and trained at John Radcliffe Hospital of Oxford University in England.

Katia Walsh, Ph.D., is chief strategy and artificial intelligence officer for Levi Strauss & Co., one of the world’s largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in denim. In this role since 2019, Walsh has led the effort to build data and artificial intelligence capabilities that drive value across Levi Strauss & Co. and accelerate the company’s digital transformation.

Prior to Levi Strauss & Co., Walsh worked at Vodafone Group, the world’s largest telecommunications provider serving 500 million customers in 25 countries across five continents, where she introduced cutting-edge technologies and built a large Data and Artificial Intelligence organization. Previously, she spent a combined 10 years at financial services companies Prudential and Fidelity in roles focused on driving digital transformation through the strategic use of data, analytics and technology.

Born and raised in Bulgaria, Walsh holds a master’s degree in journalism and media from Sofia University, a master’s degree from The Media School at Indiana University, and a Ph.D. from the University of Missouri with an emphasis on new communication technology and specialization in quantitative methodology.

Kevin Warren, J.D., serves as the sixth commissioner of the Big Ten Conference in its 125-year history and is the first African American commissioner to lead an Autonomy Five conference. He continues to prioritize the health, safety and quality academic and athletic experiences for the nearly 10,000 Big Ten student-athletes while building a sustainable infrastructure and financial model to grow opportunities for the conference, its member institutions and partners.

Prior to his Big Ten appointment, Commissioner Warren, a 21-year National Football League executive, was the first African American chief operating officer in the NFL when he served as COO for the Minnesota Vikings. Warren established the strategic vision for the organization while also leading its business operations. Warren played critical roles in all facets of opening U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, the organization’s headquarters. Before joining the Vikings, he worked for the international law firm of Greenberg Traurig, as well as the front offices of the Detroit Lions and St. Louis Rams, where he served as an executive during Super Bowl XXXIV.

Commissioner Warren earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Grand Canyon University, and he was named to the university’s athletics hall of fame in 2012. Warren earned an MBA from Arizona State University and J.D. from the University of Notre Dame School of Law. Commissioner Warren previously served as a Securian Financial board member from June 2018 to September 2019.

ABOUT SECURIAN FINANCIAL
At Securian Financial, we’re here for family. And we’re here because of it. We’re guided by our purpose: helping customers build secure tomorrows. Since 1880, we’ve been building a uniquely diversified company that has outlasted economic ups and downs while staying true to our customers. We’re committed to the markets we serve, providing insurance, investment and retirement solutions that give families the confidence to focus on what’s truly valuable: banking memories with those who matter most.

Securian Financial is the marketing name for Securian Financial Group, Inc. and its affiliates. Insurance products are issued by its affiliated insurance companies, including Minnesota Life Insurance Company and Securian Life Insurance Company, a New York authorized insurer. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Securian Financial Services, Inc., registered investment advisor, member FINRA/SIPC.

DOFU 3-2021
1557194


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:12pMAHLE METAL LEVE S A  : CEO Jörg Stratmann to leave the Group
PU
12:12pMAHLE METAL LEVE S A  : Heating systems from MAHLE boost cruising range in winter
PU
12:12pT2M Global Awarded CEC Grant to Develop a 100-KW Class Green Electrolytic H2 Energy Storage Module
GL
12:12pEDENRED  : Sage expands partnership with Corporate Spending Innovations, an Edenred company, to deliver new Vendor Payments offering
GL
12:11pRIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC  : Investment Management Presentation
DJ
12:11pOMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS  : Acquires Connected Living to Support Social Connection in Senior Living and Senior Care
BU
12:10pLANDSTAR SYSTEM  : 5 Healthy Ways to Cope With Stress
PU
12:10pGREENALIA S A  : ADVANCES IN THE PERMITTING PROCESS OF TWO NEW WIND FARMS – ORZAR AND TORNADO – ADDING UP TO 123 MW
PU
12:10pBHP  : FTSE 100 ends flat as weak materials, financials offset defensive gains
RE
12:10pALTAMIR  : Significant growth in Altamir’s NAV (13.7%) and robust activity in 2020, against the background of the Covid-19 crisis
AN
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks set to follow Wall St rally but China worries grow
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla surges almost 20%, biggest daily rise in a year
3ANALYSIS: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption
4Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package clears procedural vote in U.S. House
5MOMO INC. : MOMO : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on March 25, 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ