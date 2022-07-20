Semiconductor group ASMI posts record orders despite supply chain woes

Revenue increased 30% year on year to 559.5 million euros ($570.13 million) in the three months to June 30, at the higher end of its guided range of 540 million to 570 million euros. New orders reached 942.7 million euros, a 73% increase year on year.

ASMI has so far this year managed to navigate the ongoing difficult market environment marked by supply chain issues, thanks to robust logic/foundry demand and increased investment.

The firm, which counts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) and Intel among its customers, forecasts third quarter revenue at 570 to 600 million euros.

"Assuming some improvement in the supply situation towards the end of the year, we expect revenue in Q4 to be higher than in Q3," it added.

The group, which makes equipment used to deposit atom-thin layers of material on computer chips during the manufacturing process, said supply chain conditions had improved at a slower pace than previously projected and were expected to remain challenging in the third quarter.

Dutch rival ASML Holding also on Wednesday beat forecasts and reported record new bookings in the second quarter, although it unexpectedly cut its 2022 outlook on an increasing number of shipment delays due to the supply-chain disruptions.

($1 = 0.9814 euros)

