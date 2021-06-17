Seminar: Climate Action in a post COVID-19 Environment

Panellists will discuss the needs and opportunities with regards to climate change adaptation and mitigation in the Caribbean, including the timeframe in which investments need to be scaled up and the financial and non-financial challenges currently inhibiting adequate climate action in the Region. Panellists will explore feasible and cost-effective solutions to these challenges and how BMCs can develop more strategic partnerships to deliver such solutions.

