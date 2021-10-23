Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Seminar on the PLI Scheme for Specialty Steel on October 25, 2021

10/23/2021 | 01:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Steel
Seminar on the PLI Scheme for Specialty Steel on October 25, 2021
Posted On: 23 OCT 2021 10:33AM by PIB Delhi

The Ministry of Steel is organizing a daylong Seminar on the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Specialty Steel on October 25, 2021 (Monday) at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. Union Minister of Steel Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, and Minister of State for Steel, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste will be addressing the inaugural session. Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog and senior government dignitaries will also participate in the Seminar. The key objective of the seminar is to provide a platform to all interested stakeholders for brainstorming and providing additional on the scheme.

The Union Government has approved a Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Specialty Steel to be implemented over FY 2023-24 to FY 2029-30 with a budgetary outlay of ₹ 6,322 crore. The PLI scheme is aimed at boosting domestic production of 'Specialty Steel' by attracting significant investment. The Scheme shall be applicable for five (05) indicative product categories, viz, Coated/Plated Steel Products, High Strength/Wear Resistant Steel, Specialty Rails, Alloy Steel Products and Steel Wires and Electrical Steel. Keeping in view the goal of "Atmanirbhar Bharat", the PLI scheme is one step towards attracting potential investors and to entice the existing companies to add capacities and bring in newer technologies into the country. A detailed notification and the guidelines have been published on the website of Ministry of Steel.

Technical sessions have been planned to have detailed discussions on the scheme with the industry stakeholders. Seminar will also witness participation from policymakers, bureaucrats, steel PSUs, integrated and secondary steel producers, potential investors, steel associations, among others.

*******

MV/SKS



(Release ID: 1765905)Visitor Counter : 15


Disclaimer

Ministry of Steel of the Republic of India published this content on 23 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 05:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:11aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Antitrust Bites – Newsletter April 2021
AQ
02:04aDMCI : Change in Shareholdings of Director/Officer
PU
02:04aDMCI : Trading of DMC shares by DFC Holdings, Inc.
PU
01:32aBlast at chemical plant in China's Inner Mongolia kills 4 - Xinhua
RE
01:14aSeminar on the PLI Scheme for Specialty Steel on October 25, 2021
PU
01:14aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Keynote address by His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan at the Middle East Institute
PU
12:54aPHAT DAT REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Fitch affirms Phat Dat's idr at ‘b', outlook stable
PU
12:41aU POWER : ties up with Bosch to collaborate on Super Board technology
PR
12:14aSaudi Arabia, world's biggest oil exporter, to unveil green goals
RE
12:01aBIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Certain Officers - BMRN
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dow posts record closing high, stocks gain for 3rd week; dollar dips
2Wall St Week Ahead: Tech giants' earnings may be another test for marke..
3Rogers family boardroom drama unlikely to impact deal to buy Shaw
4Saudi Arabia, world's biggest oil exporter, to unveil green goals
5U.S. appeals court hints at support for Rio's Resolution copper mine

HOT NEWS