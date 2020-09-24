Semperis : Announces Speaker Lineup for Hybrid Identity Protection 2020 Virtual Conference

Hear from Cybersecurity Experts, Microsoft MVPs, and Global 500 Companies, All Working to Solve Complex Identity Management Challenges

Semperis, the leader in identity-driven cyber resilience for enterprises, today announced its keynote lineup for Hybrid Identity Protection 2020, taking place virtually October 20-21 and 27-28. Acclaimed speakers include award-winning senior writer at WIRED and author of the book, “Sandworm,” Andy Greenberg, Partner Director of Identity Security at Microsoft, Alex Weinert, world-renowned hacker, Chris Roberts, and many other cybersecurity luminaries.

"We started the Hybrid Identity Protection conference back in 2016 with the mission to facilitate expert collaboration and knowledge sharing in the identity world," said Semperis CEO Mickey Bresman. "Today, HIP is a thriving community of practitioners charged with defending cross-cloud and hybrid environments. This year, the HIP conference is fully digital and free, with technical workshops spread across four days. You'll hear from cybersecurity authorities and peers working every day to solve complex identity challenges that arise in today's fast-moving business environment. I invite participants to not only listen but also take part in the conversation."

HIP conference attendees can look forward to a comprehensive agenda with multiple speaking tracks, highly technical training sessions, and collaborative workshops designed to advance the skills of identity-centric cybersecurity practitioners.

Featured speakers include:

Andy Greenberg | Senior Writer, WIRED; Author of the book “Sandworm: A New Era of Cyberwar and the Hunt for the Kremlin's Most Dangerous Hackers”

| Senior Writer, WIRED; Author of the book “Sandworm: A New Era of Cyberwar and the Hunt for the Kremlin's Most Dangerous Hackers” Andy Robbins | Technical Architect, SpecterOps; Co-creator of BloodHound

| Technical Architect, SpecterOps; Co-creator of BloodHound Alex Weinert | Partner Director of Identity Security, Microsoft

| Partner Director of Identity Security, Microsoft Andrew Jun | Vice President of Product Development, TrustKey

| Vice President of Product Development, TrustKey Ben Johnson | Co-Founder and CTO, Obsidian Security

| Co-Founder and CTO, Obsidian Security Brian Desmond | Principal, Ravenswood Technology Group

| Principal, Ravenswood Technology Group Chris Roberts | Hacker in Residence, Semperis

| Hacker in Residence, Semperis Christoffer Anderson | Principal Advisor, Enfo

| Principal Advisor, Enfo Darren Mar-Elia | Vice President of Product, Semperis; The “GPOGUY”

| Vice President of Product, Semperis; The “GPOGUY” Gil Kirkpatrick | Chief Architect, Semperis

| Chief Architect, Semperis Guido Grillenmeier | Chief Technologist, DXC Technology

| Chief Technologist, DXC Technology Joe Kaplan | Architecture and Strategy Lead, Accenture

| Architecture and Strategy Lead, Accenture Jorge de Almeida Pinto | Lead Identity/Security Consultant, IAM Technologies

| Lead Identity/Security Consultant, IAM Technologies Julie Smith | Executive Director of Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA)

| Executive Director of Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) Juliet Okafor | CEO & Founder, RevolutionCyber

| CEO & Founder, RevolutionCyber Kat Sweet | Technical Evangelist, Capsul8

| Technical Evangelist, Capsul8 Moty Cristal | CEO of NEST, Negotiation Strategies

| CEO of NEST, Negotiation Strategies Roelf Zomerman | Cloud Solutions Architect, Microsoft

| Cloud Solutions Architect, Microsoft Sander Berkouwer | Chief Technology Officer, SCCT

| Chief Technology Officer, SCCT Sean Deuby | Director of Services, Semperis; Host of the Hybrid Identity Protection podcast

| Director of Services, Semperis; Host of the Hybrid Identity Protection podcast Siddharth Bhai | Product Management Lead, Google

| Product Management Lead, Google Wim van den Heijkant | Co-Founder and Security Consultant, Fortigi

“I am really looking forward to the conversations at HIP,” said Alex Weinert, Partner Director of Identity Security at Microsoft and HIP conference speaker. “Identity security has never been more important. Our team sees firsthand the increasing volume and sophistication of attacks that prey on vulnerable accounts. HIP will provide a great forum to learn from each other. Working together, we have the opportunity to do much more to protect users from account compromise.”

“HIP brings together the industry's foremost identity experts with topics that are focused on securing hybrid identity systems, primarily Microsoft Active Directory and Azure Active Directory,” said Gil Kirkpatrick, Chief Architect at Semperis and HIP conference co-founder. “Our mission is to connect technology gurus and practitioners in an environment where they can exchange information, share war stories, and ultimately make their networks and applications more secure.”

Attendees can qualify for 20+ continuing professional education (CPE) credits. For more information about HIP conference 2020 and to register, visit hipconf.com.

About Hybrid Identity Protection

Mobile workforces, cloud applications, and digitalization are changing every aspect of the modern enterprise. And with radical transformation come new business risks. Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) is the premier educational forum for identity-centric practitioners. Whatever industry sector or job function, HIP strives to provide its community the insights and relationships needed to enable and protect today’s digitally driven organizations.

About Semperis

Semperis is the pioneer of identity-driven cyber resilience for cross-cloud and hybrid environments. The company provides cyber preparedness, incident response, and disaster recovery solutions for enterprise directory services—the keys to the kingdom. Semperis’ patented technology for Microsoft Active Directory protects over 40 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. Semperis is headquartered in New York City and operates internationally, with its research and development team distributed between San Francisco and Tel Aviv.

Semperis hosts the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection conference. The company has received the highest level of industry accolades, most recently being named Best Business Continuity / Disaster Recovery Solution by SC Magazine’s 2020 Trust Awards. Semperis is accredited by Microsoft and recognized by Gartner. Twitter: @SemperisTech

