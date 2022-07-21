Sempra, Mexico's Electricity Commission look to develop LNG terminal in Oaxaca

HOUSTON, July 21 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy and
Mexico's Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) on Thursday said
they signed deals to further develop gas infrastructure
projects, including a possible liquefied natural gas (LNG)
terminal in Oaxaca, amid sky high demand for the fuel globally.
The agreements come as Mexico tries to build facilities to
take advantage of existing gas lines and promote the country as
a key hub to export LNG from the Atlantic and Pacific coasts to
Asia and Europe, where prices are currently considerably higher
than in the Americas.
Sempra and CFE will also look to advance engineering and
permitting for the planned Vista Pacifico LNG storage and export
facility, expected to be located near Topolobampo in Sinaloa.
The agreements provide a framework for a joint venture that
would ultimately restore service at the Guaymas-El Oro pipeline
in Sonora, which due to damage has been inoperable since late
2017 and needs to be rerouted.
The pipeline is the second segment of a 500-mile (800-km)
line that was designed to supply U.S. natural gas to Mexican
government-owned power plants that are currently using fuel oil.
"These development projects would allow CFE to potentially
optimize the use of existing natural gas pipeline systems,
provide additional sources of LNG supply for isolated markets in
Mexico and continue to expand LNG supplies to the global
market," the companies said in a statement.
(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; editing by Richard
Pullin)