Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sen. Brooks' Legislation Protecting Motorcycle Buyers Passes Senate

05/24/2021 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HARRISBURG (May 24, 2021) -The Senate has unanimously approved legislation introduced by Sen. Michele Brooks to enact a Lemon Law for motorcycles, to better protect consumers who purchase or lease motorcycles with manufacturing defects that cannot be remedied after several attempts.

Currently, the Automobile Lemon Law protects those who purchase vehicles by requiring manufacturers to repair any defect that significantly affects the use, value or safety of the vehicle, as long as the defect emerges soon after it is acquired.

However, no similar protections are offered to those who purchase motorcycles, leaving the owner to either pay out of pocket for repairs or fix the problem themselves. Senate Bill 82 remedies this inequity.

'Whether a vehicle has two wheels or four, consumers who make major vehicle purchases should be protected from manufacturing defects,' Sen. Brooks said.

Under Senate Bill 82, a defective motorcycle would be replaced, or the cost of the motorcycle would be refunded, if the motorcycle could not be repaired after three attempts within one year of the delivery of the motorcycle to the purchaser. or during the term of warranty, whichever may occur first.

Sen. Brooks thanked ABATE, motorcycle owners, and manufacturers for coming together to work on the legislation and for being devoted to motorcycle safety.

Senate Bill 82 now heads to the House of Representatives for that chamber's consideration.

Contact: Diane McNaughton (717) 787-1322 dmmcnaughton@pasen.gov

Disclaimer

Michele Brooks published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 21:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds TRMT, STL, KNL, and MRLN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
05:59pCAPITOL INVESTMENT  : Doma to Participate in J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference and KBW Real Estate Finance & Technology Conference
BU
05:58pAMERICA'S CAR-MART : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:57pINVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST  : 2020 ESG Report
PU
05:57pINVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST  : Investor Presentation - May 2021
PU
05:56pDeputy U.S Treasury chief sees G7 support for 15%-plus global minimum tax
RE
05:56pMexican judge rejects industry bid to halt GMO corn, glyphosate ban
RE
05:53pMER TELEMANAGEMENT  : MTS Announces Receipt of notice of deficiency with Nasdaq Continued Listing Requirement
PR
05:53pSEMAPA  : Management transaction
PU
05:53pREV GROUP  : to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on Monday June 7, 2021
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says he supports crypto in battle with fiat money (May 22)
2Cryptocurrencies bounce back from Sunday sell-off, bitcoin still down 30% in May
3China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
4China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
5Exclusive-HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us

HOT NEWS