Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sen. Cruz Introduces Bill to Ensure Access to Liquefied Natural Gas Transported by Rail

03/25/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today introduced legislation that would ensure Americans continue to have access to liquefied natural gas (LNG) transported by rail. The bill effectively codifies a June 2020 Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) rule allowing the bulk transportation of liquefied natural gas by rail. It prohibits the Secretary of Transportation from restricting the activities permitted in the PHMSA rule and prevents any new Department of Transportation (DOT) rules that more broadly prohibit LNG by rail.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said:

'America leads the world in reducing carbon emissions. In fact, Dr. Faith Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, referred to the United States' recent emissions reductions as 'the largest in the history of energy.' Much of this success is due to the United States' development and use of natural gas. The energy renaissance we are seeking in this country is producing enormous environmental benefits. LNG by rail gives Americans - particularly those who are limited with energy choices because of geography - an affordable option to meet their energy needs.'

BACKGROUND

Domestic transportation of natural gas occurs mainly by pipeline, but certain parts of the U.S. that do not have sufficient pipeline capacity, such as areas in the Northeast, lose critical access to LNG.

Although pipeline developers are expanding the nation's pipeline network, proposed pipelines in some regions have encountered siting challenges. LNG by rail provides another means to supply markets where pipeline capacity is constrained.

Specifically, the bill:
· Prevents the Secretary of Transportation from issuing any regulation that 'restricts or contracts the scope of allowance' included in the June 2020 PHMSA rule;
· Prevents the Secretary of Transportation from issuing any future regulation that prohibits the transportation LNG by rail.
· Ensures that Secretary retains the power to issue an short-term emergency orders governing the transportation of LNG by rail.

Read the full text of the bill here.

###

Disclaimer

Ted Cruz published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 21:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Stabilize -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:21pCommunications Services Down Amid Value Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:18pSuez Canal could be blocked for weeks by 'beached whale' ship
RE
05:17pTech Up After Strong Economic Data Sparks Rotation -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:15pSen. Cruz Introduces Bill to Ensure Access to Liquefied Natural Gas Transported by Rail
PU
05:15pSens. Cruz, Inhofe, Capito, Kennedy, Cramer Introduce the Natural Gas Export Expansion Act
PU
05:15pBANK OF KOREA  : Consumer Survey for March 2021
PU
05:14pIMF Raises South Korea's 2021 Growth Forecast
DJ
05:13pFinancials Up As Yield On 10-Year Treasury Holds Above 1.6% -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:12pKOSS  : GameStop leads meme stocks higher with Koss, AMC surging too
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC. : NETEASE : Chinese tech stocks slump as U.S. SEC begins rollout of law aimed at delisting
2EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN : Suez Canal could be blocked for weeks by 'beached whale' ship
3Nike, Adidas join brands feeling Chinese social media heat over Xinjiang
4Mastercard resists compound interest on $19 billion UK class action
5SPAC trading pops deflate as 'exuberance and greed' depart

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ