Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican Spending Hawk, Won't Seek Re-election

By Siobhan Hughes

WASHINGTON -- Sen. Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican who favored limited government spending, plans to announce on Monday that he won't seek re-election in 2022, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The two-term senator plans to share his plans at a press conference in Bethlehem, Pa. He has called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) to tell him about his decision, this person said.

A spokesman for Mr. Toomey declined to comment.

Mr. Toomey was elected to the Senate during the 2010 tea-party movement. He defeated the late Sen. Arlen Specter, a multiterm moderate who was elected as a Republican but switched to the Democratic Party in 2009.

Mr. Toomey has focused on trade and tax policy. He was instrumental in Mr. Trump's signature fiscal achievement, a $1.5 trillion 2017 tax cut, by negotiating the deal that enabled sizable cuts in the corporate tax rate and the household income-tax rate.

But Mr. Toomey was uncomfortable with Mr. Trump. In his 2016 re-election race, Mr. Toomey maintained a distance from the president and was among Republican senators who distanced themselves from Mr. Trump during the campaign.

Mr. Toomey battled with the White House over Mr. Trump's trade agenda, trying to thwart the president's plans to place 20% tariffs on imported vehicles. More recently, Mr. Toomey has tangled with Trump administration officials over their support for aid to the troubled airline industry, an approach that Mr. Toomey saw as a bailout of an industry at overcapacity, and he has opposed another large coronavirus stimulus package.

Mr. Toomey previously served as a three-term House lawmaker and president of the conservative Club for Growth. Once a trader for the former Chemical Bank, he helped start a community bank before joining Congress. He is an amateur beekeeper.

Write to Siobhan Hughes at siobhan.hughes@wsj.com