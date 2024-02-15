-- Sen. Marco Rubio has asked U.S. regulators to block Shein's initial public offering unless certain disclosure changes are made, Reuters reports, citing a letter.

-- In a letter sent to Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, the Republican senator from Florida said the e-commerce site's decision to request Chinese approval for its U.S. listing raises doubts about the Shein filings.

-- Shein and the SEC didn't immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Full article at https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/rubio-urges-sec-block-shein-ipo-unless-china-operating-risk-disclosed-2024-02-15/

