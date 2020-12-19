Senate Leaders Urge Compromise to Finish Virus Relief Deal Saturday--2nd Update

By Kristina Peterson and Andrew Duehren

WASHINGTON -- Senate leaders from both parties called on the other to compromise Saturday in the final round of negotiations over a $900 billion coronavirus relief package, saying they hoped to complete an agreement later in the day.

On Friday night, both chambers passed a two-day spending patch, signed into law by President Trump, to keep the government funded through Sunday while negotiations continued. The previous deadline had been 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said lawmakers were still negotiating Saturday over the last stumbling block: a push from Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) to restrict the Federal Reserve's emergency lending powers.

"Sen. Toomey's legislation creates barriers to emergency lending that go far beyond current law," Mr. Schumer said on the Senate floor Saturday. "It's about tying the hands of the next Treasury secretary and the next Fed chairman in a true emergency."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said Democratic leaders and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had productive discussions all week and urged lawmakers to conclude their negotiations. He didn't specifically discuss the Toomey proposal.

"We need cooperation and focus from all sides," Mr. McConnell said on the Senate floor. "There is a kind of gravitational pull here in Congress where, unless we're careful, any major negotiation can easily slide into an unending catalogue of disagreements. Let's guard against that."

Senate Republicans were expected to speak with Mr. Mnuchin over the phone early Saturday afternoon.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R., S.D.) said work had continued on crafting the legislative language for the less-controversial parts of the bill to speed the process up once a deal is completed, but said it was possible the process would spill into Monday.

Although congressional leaders settled on the contours of the relief package days ago, they were still slogging through the last policy disagreements.

Late Friday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D., Md.) said the earliest vote in the House on a possible agreement would be at 1 p.m. Sunday. Even if negotiators reach an agreement shortly, Mr. Hoyer said they would still need time to write the bill's text.

"We are hopeful that they will reach agreement in the near future," he said. "They have not reached one yet. There are still some significant issues outstanding."

The White House has pushed for a resolution, and Mr. Trump has been particularly eager to secure another round of direct assistance checks to households, GOP lawmakers said.

The president has "made clear he wants the next round of relief to include stimulus checks at a significant number. We're working with Congress to settle on an agreement that can pass as soon as possible," White House spokesman Ben Williamson said.

The package is expected to include $300 a week in enhanced unemployment benefits, a second round of stimulus checks and funding for schools, health-care providers, vaccine distribution and small businesses. Negotiations had accelerated this week after congressional leaders agreed to drop two provisions: funding for hard-hit state and local governments, which Democrats and some Republicans had sought, as well as liability protections for businesses and other entities operating during the pandemic, a top GOP priority.

Lawmakers have said they expect to revisit both issues in early 2021, given that Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has said that anything Congress does this year will be a down payment on further aid.

Mr. Toomey has pushed to insert a measure that would restrict the Federal Reserve's ability to establish the types of emergency lending programs that it authorized in March to curb an emerging financial panic. That step would go beyond an earlier proposal to revoke $429 billion provided to the Treasury to backstop losses in the Fed lending programs.

Republicans' late demand is "the reason we don't have a deal," said Sen. Brian Schatz (D., Hawaii) on Twitter.

Mr. Schumer said Saturday that Mr. Toomey's proposal, which had emerged only recently in the negotiations, was "the only significant hurdle to completing an agreement."

Mr. Mnuchin last month declined to allow the programs to continue after Dec. 31, saying he didn't think it was legally allowed. A nonpartisan congressional research arm disputed that interpretation on Thursday.

In March, Congress provided $454 billion for the Treasury to cover losses in Fed lending programs in the $2 trillion Cares Act stimulus package. Credit markets rebounded strongly after the Fed announced lending programs to keep credit flowing to large companies and cities and states. The Fed ultimately purchased fewer than $30 billion in loans and other assets.

Mr. Toomey has insisted that the Fed be prevented from reviving those programs without explicit congressional approval. According to language reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, Mr. Toomey's legislative proposal would bar the Fed and Treasury from establishing any lending program "that is similar to any program" created earlier this year with money from the Cares Act.

In a statement Friday, Mr. Toomey said his proposal was narrowly designed to ensure that lending programs, after expiring this year, "cannot be restarted or duplicated without authorization by Congress."

Currently, the Fed and Treasury are allowed to establish any emergency lending programs if they agree jointly. In justifying his decision to close the lending programs this year, Mr. Mnuchin had said the Fed and Treasury would be free to restart them next year.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has repeatedly made the same point, including at a news conference on Wednesday, in an effort to reassure markets should conditions deteriorate.

Democrats said Republicans are limiting the tools available to the new administration. "The proposal to pull back on the Fed's [emergency lending] authority would set a terrible precedent, hurt the Fed's independence and weaken its ability to respond quickly to future crises, " said Democratic Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, a member of the Senate Banking Committee, on Friday.

A top economic adviser to President-elect Joe Biden said Friday the Republican proposal would unduly limit the Fed's ability to respond to a crisis. "Congress's good-faith effort to deliver immediate relief should not be delayed by provisions that could put our future financial stability at risk," said Brian Deese, who is slated to serve as the director of the White House National Economic Council.

Write to Kristina Peterson and Andrew Duehren

