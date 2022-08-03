Senate bill would hand bitcoin, ether oversight to commodities regulator

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A new bill introduced in the
U.S. Senate would make the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) the direct regulator of the biggest cryptocurrencies.
The measure, introduced by the top Democrat and Republican
on the Senate Agriculture Committee, would give the derivatives
regulator exclusive jurisdiction over bitcoin and ether, the two
most popular cryptocurrencies, as well as any other crypto
products that are determined to be commodities.
It would also require such companies providing crypto
platforms to register with the CFTC, including brokers,
custodians and exchanges. That registration would come with
requirements to maintain fair pricing, prevent market
manipulation, avoid conflicts of interest and maintain "adequate
financial resources," according to a description of the bill
provided by senators.
Sponsors of the measure, including Senate Agriculture
Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow and Sen. John Boozman, the
panel's top Republican, argued it would provide much needed
regulatory clarity to the crypto market by placing a major
portion of its policing under a single regulator.
"This fast-growing industry is currently governed largely by
a patchwork of regulations at the state level. That simply is
not an effective way to protect consumers from fraud," said
Boozman in a statement.
The bill joins a growing list of legislation aimed at
clarifying the rules around cryptocurrency, with lawmakers in
both the House and Senate working on measures intended to place
guardrails around the market, which has experienced significant
turmoil and high-profile failures in recent months.
Stabenow told reporters the bill is not intended to cover
the entire cryptocurrency market, or undermine the ability of
the Securities and Exchange Commission to police crypto products
that function more like securities.
"We're not defining what a security is. I have great
confidence in Chairman Gensler to be able to use his
authorities," she said.
While the window is closing for legislative action ahead of
the November midterm elections, Stabenow and Boozman both
insisted they wanted to move ahead with the legislation as
quickly as possible, without laying out a precise timeline.
(Reporting by Pete Schroeder
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)