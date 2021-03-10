Senate committee votes in favor of Biden pick to lead SEC, split on CFPB nominee

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Banking
Committee on Wednesday voted in favor of President Joe Biden's
pick to chair the Securities and Exchange Commission, but was
tied when it came to approving his nominee to run the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau.
With a 14-10 vote, Gary Gensler's nomination moved out of
the committee with a favorable recommendation to a full Senate
vote. The committee was split 12-12 on Rohit Chopra, Biden's
pick to be director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau,
or CFPB.
Both nominees had been broadly expected to be confirmed to
their spots. Chopra was unanimously confirmed in 2018 to be a
commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission. Still, both faced
scrutiny during their nomination hearing last week from
Republican lawmakers, who have said both may be divisive if
confirmed.
Progressives see both financial regulators as key to
advancing policy directives around climate change and racial
justice. The CFPB has been a political lightning rod since it
was created following the 2009 financial crisis, beloved by
Democrats as a guardian of ordinary Americans but reviled by
Republicans as too powerful and unaccountable.
On Wednesday, Republican Senator Pat Toomey from
Pennsylvania cited Chopra's previous work at CFPB as a reason
for voting against him.
Chopra is still likely to be considered in a full vote.
Earlier this year, Democratic and Republican leaders reached an
agreement on power-sharing in light of the split Senate, which
Democrats narrowly control.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; editing by Jonathan Oatis)