Senate confirms Rosenworcel to new term on U.S. FCC

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted 68-31 on
Tuesday to confirm Federal Communications Commission chair
Jessica Rosenworcel to a new five-year term with the telecom
regulator.
Rosenworcel, 50, a champion of broadband access for
low-income American households and landmark net neutrality
rules, was designated by President Joe Biden in October as the
first woman to permanently chair the FCC.
"There's work to do to make sure modern communications reach
everyone, everywhere. Now let's get to it," Rosenworcel said on
Twitter after the Senate vote.
Biden waited more than nine months to make FCC nominations.
The commission has not been able to address some issues because
it has one vacancy and is divided 2-2 between Democrats and
Republicans.
The Senate Commerce Committee could vote on Biden's
nomination of Democrat Gigi Sohn to the open seat as early as
Dec. 15.
Sohn, a former senior aide to Tom Wheeler who served as FCC
chairman under former President Barack Obama, said it would take
at least a year for the commission to reinstate neutrality rules
repealed in 2017 under then-President Donald Trump.
The FCC adopted net neutrality rules in 2015 barring
internet service providers from blocking or throttling traffic,
or offering paid fast lanes.
"I am very concerned that broadband, an essential service,
has been without any oversight for the past four years," Sohn
said at a hearing this month.
Sohn said she does not support using net neutrality rules to
regulate internet pricing.
Rosenworcel said in written comments that she does not plan
to regulate broadband rates directly or indirectly.
