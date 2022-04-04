Senate to decide on Jackson after panel deadlocks

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday was deadlocked over President Joe Biden's U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Yet even with the 11-11 split vote down party lines, Jackson's nomination still will proceed to the full Senate.

During Monday's hearing Democrats stressed Jackson's experience and praised her temperament for weathering a steady barrage of Republican attacks.

Sen. Dick Durbin: "They even suggested that Judge Jackson, a mother to two wonderful daughters, 'endangers children.' Judge Jackson is a better person than me. She stayed calm and collected. She showed dignity, grace and poise."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn: "She is more beholden to woke, progressive ideology than she is to common sense, and the rule of law..."

Republicans had a litany of complaints, impugning her sentencing record and accusing her of being evasive before the committee.

Sen. Lindsey Graham: "I'm not suggesting she likes what's happening in child pornography..."

Some, like Senator Lindsey Graham, who previously voted to confirm Jackson when she was considered for the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, again claimed she was lenient on child pornography offenders during her time as a federal trial court judge.

"She has a chance to deter the crime. She has a chance to impose a sentence that would deter it. And she chose not to. I think that is a terribly bad choice."

During her confirmation hearings last month Jackson defended her record, and sentencing experts called the penalties she imposed within the mainstream among federal judges, while American Bar Association witnesses rejected claims that Jackson was "soft on crime."

Sen. Cory Booker: "To say she's an extremist on crime belies the fact that she has law enforcement group after law enforcement group supporting her!"

During Monday's hearing Senator Cory Booker took his Republican colleagues to task for what he said was disrespectful line of questioning.

"I am hearing from people, not just black women, but particularly black women who have been relating to be their stories about having to come into a room where you're more qualified than the people who are sitting in judgment of you and having to endure the absurdities of disrespect that we saw Judge Jackson endure."

So far, only one Republican Senator - Susan Collins of Maine - has pledged to support Jackson's nomination. But Jackson would get the job if Democrats remain united regardless of how the Republicans vote.

If confirmed, Jackson would replace retiring liberal Justice Stephen Breyer and would be the first black woman to serve on the high court.

Democrats expect a final Senate confirmation vote on Thursday or Friday.