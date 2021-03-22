Log in
Senator Hassan Statement on United States, Allies Imposing Sanctions on China for Human Rights Abuses Against Uyghurs

03/22/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
March 22, 2021

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) released the following statement after the United States and allies, including the European Union, United Kingdom, and Canada, announced new sanctions on China for human rights abuses against Uyghurs:

'It is time that we take decisive action against the Chinese Communist Party's human rights abuses against their own people. I applaud the Biden administration and our Canadian and European allies for imposing sanctions on Chinese officials for their role in serious human rights abuses, which include arbitrary detention and severe physical abuse. We must continue to take aggressive measures, including sanctions, to hold the Chinese government accountable and protect America's interests abroad.'

Earlier this year, Senator Hassan joined a joined a bipartisan group of her Senate colleagues
in reintroducing the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act to help ensure that goods made with Uyghur forced labor in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) do not enter the United States. Additionally, last year, the Senate passed bipartisan legislation introduced by Senator Hassan that would require the U.S. to partner with allies in the Indo-Pacific region, Europe, and elsewhere to develop a unified approach to address the rise of China. In 2019, Senator Hassan participated in a congressional delegation to Japan, South Korea, China, and Taiwan to advance U.S. interests in this critical region and hold China accountable.

###

Disclaimer

Margaret Wood Hassan published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 21:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
