Senator Manchin throws support behind U.S. labor reform bill

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin
said on Monday he supports a sweeping labor reform bill, giving
the legislation some momentum after it passed in the House last
month.
The West Virginia Democrat said the Protecting the Right to
Organize Act, or PRO Act, would level the playing field for
unions and he was looking forward to working with a bipartisan
group of legislators to pass it. He made the announcement at a
virtual National Press Club event with Cecil Roberts, the
president of the United Mine Workers of America union.
The bill, introduced in February by Democratic Senator Patty
Murray and supported by President Joe Biden, would bolster
collective bargaining rights, allow unions to collect dues from
non-members covered by their contracts, and establish penalties
for corporations that violate workers' rights, among other
measures.
Roberts said passage of the legislation would go a long way
to help recovery across Appalachia, which has been hit hard by
the transformation of the energy businesses from coal to
renewable energy. U.S. coal production has sunk to the lowest
levels since the 1970s and jobs in the industry have plummeted
more than 40% since 2008.
The bill passed in the House 225 to 206 but has an uphill
battle in the Senate. Even with Manchin's support the bill does
not yet have all 50 Democrats in the 100-member Senate, the
level at which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said it
would get a vote.
Backers of the bill would also have to get the support of
Democratic Senators Mark Warner, Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly,
who have all expressed some level of skepticism.
Manchin did not say, when asked, whether he supports a Clean
Energy Standard (CES) as proposed in Biden's $2.3 trillion
infrastructure package. A CES would set gradually rising targets
for the power industry to cut emissions until they hit net-zero,
with by adopting wind and solar power, using existing nuclear
energy, or capturing carbon from coal and natural gas plants.
But Manchin reiterated support for carbon capture. "We can do so
much more, we can eliminate the ... greenhouse gases," he said
about the technology.
