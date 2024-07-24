STORY: U.S. Senator Bob Menendez submitted his resignation on Tuesday in the aftermath of his conviction on corruption charges, effective Aug. 20, 2024.

Menendez was facing pressure from fellow Democrats to give up the job after being found guilty on 16 criminal counts that included bribery, obstruction of justice and wire fraud earlier in the month.

The Senate on Tuesday entered his resignation letter into the record...

U.S. SENATOR PETER WELCH: "Without objection, the letter will be printed in the record and spread upon the journal."

The trial centered on what federal prosecutors called several overlapping bribery schemes in which the senator and his wife accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, gold bars and car and mortgage payments from three businessmen.

In exchange, Menendez - a fixture in Washington for more than three decades - helped steer billions of dollars in American aid to Egypt and tried to influence the criminal prosecutions of two of the businessmen, prosecutors said.

Menendez plans to appeal.

His sentencing is set for Oct. 29, a week before the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will appoint a replacement for Menendez...

Until then, his resignation will temporarily reduce the Democratic majority in the Senate to 50-49.