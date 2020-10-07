Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Senator Warren asks big U.S. banks for details on pandemic performance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 01:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to supporters in Monterey Park, California

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is asking large U.S. banks to disclose how they performed under a recent Federal Reserve exam of their finances during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter sent to 14 large firms Wednesday, Warren asked each to provide its results from a confidential Fed test, arguing the central bank's "limited transparency" on whether banks could weather a severe economic downturn is insufficient.

"The safety and soundness of the banking sector cannot be taken for granted, and the American people deserve full transparency regarding the health of the financial system," the Democratic senator wrote in a letter seen by Reuters.

Warren added that the recent collapse of negotiations for further economic stimulus makes the matter more pressing, as the Fed previously noted that some banks' capital forecasts were "strongly dependent" on additional economic support.

In June, the Fed announced that large banks could suffer as much as $700 billion in losses under a severe pandemic-driven recession. But the central bank only released those results in aggregate, citing the fact that the recent onset of the pandemic prevented it from conducting a full-blown stress test of each bank.

It did not disclose how each bank performed under that hypothetical downturn, although it did warn that some firms saw their capital fall near minimum required levels.

The Fed plans to conduct a second pandemic stress test by the end of 2020, at which point it will reveal how each firm performed on its own.

But for now, Warren has asked 14 of the nation's largest banks to tell her how they performed, and any concerns regulators may have raised about their capital planning.

Warren also asked the banks for their own internal planning for a potentially severe downturn, and how their capital cushions may be impacted under those outlooks.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Pete Schroeder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:26pRising COVID cases will stall UK recovery, budget watchdog warns
RE
01:22pActivist investor Dan Loeb urges Disney to stop dividend to fund content
RE
01:21pExxon says all operations normal ahead of Hurricane Delta
RE
01:21pSHELL PLANS TO KEEP NORCO, LOUISIANA, REFINERY RUNNING THROUGH HURRICANE : sources
RE
01:21pLNG vessels wait in Gulf of Mexico for Hurricane Delta to pass
RE
01:17pFrench cenbank head urges financial firms to speed up Brexit relocation to EU
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15pNigerian, South Korean make last round of WTO chief race - sources
RE
01:15pVANADIUM ELECTROLYTE RENTAL : A New Option for Storage Projects
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : UK's COVID testing system hit by Roche supply chain glitch
2BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
4ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Appoints New HR Chief
5SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Barclays keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group