Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Senator blocks $75 million in U.S. military aid to Egypt over rights concerns

10/17/2022 | 12:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Blinken testifies at Senate hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Egypt has missed out on an additional $75 million in American military aid after a senior Democratic U.S. senator blocked the funding over concerns about Cairo's human rights record including holding political prisoners.

Senator Patrick Leahy, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, rejected an assessment offered by the U.S. State Department to justify the aid, which was subject to conditions under a law passed by Congress last year. The committee has jurisdiction over spending legislation including U.S. financial assistance for Egypt.

"We should take this law very seriously, because the situation facing political prisoners in Egypt is deplorable," Leahy told Reuters in a statement.

"We can't give short shrift to the law because of other policy considerations. We all have a responsibility to uphold the law and to defend the due process rights of the accused, whether here or in Egypt," Leahy said.

The conditions set by Congress require Egypt to make "clear and consistent progress" in releasing political prisoners and providing detainees with due process of law.

The United States allocates around $1.3 billion in military aid to Egypt annually. Much of it has no conditions attached. But the State Department withheld $130 million of military aid to Egypt in September over broad rights concerns, but said it would allow another $75 million to be paid, citing progress by the Egyptian government on political detentions and due process, including the release of about 500 political detainees this year.

But Leahy objected. Talks between his office and the State Department failed to resolve the issue, and the $75 million in funding expired on Sept. 30.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Leading human rights groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have accused Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's government of widespread abuses such as torture and the detention of tens of thousands of political prisoners.

Sisi has denied that Egypt holds political prisoners. He also has said that stability and security are paramount for Egypt and that authorities are promoting rights by trying to provide basic needs such as jobs and housing.

Analysts have said Western powers are reluctant to take serious action against a strategic ally, in Egypt, that has served as a mediator in longstanding issues such as the Arab-Israeli conflict and also controls the Suez Canal, one of the world's most important shipping lanes.

U.S. officials have called the American relationship with Egypt complex. The most populous Arab country is a vital ally and Washington is still committed to support it for what U.S. officials call "legitimate defense needs."

(Additional reporting by Aidan Lewis in Cairo, Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Will Dunham and Michelle Nichols)

By Humeyra Pamuk


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:46aChina, HK stocks sag after Xi emphasises security, reiterates COVID stance
RE
12:44aAsia shares ease, major test looms for UK bonds
RE
12:44aINDIA BONDS-Bond yields fall as cenbank policy minutes seen dovish
RE
12:42aOil futures rise on hopes of recovery in China's fuel demand
RE
12:42aIndonesia books nearly $5 billion Sept trade surplus, above forecast
RE
12:37aUk military intelligence - with russian presence in kherson stra…
RE
12:36aUk military intelligence - russian forces are increasing logisti…
RE
12:35aUk military intelligence - logistical issues faced by russia in…
RE
12:34aEMEA Morning Briefing : Shares to Struggle as UK -2-
DJ
12:34aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Struggle as UK Uncertainty May Linger
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK housing market shows strains from "mini-budget": Rightmove
2China, HK stocks fall after Xi emphasises security, reiterates COVID st..
3CHINA CBANK INJECTS 500 BLN YUAN VIA ONE-YEAR MLF - STATEMENT…
4China to unswervingly promote opening up of markets
5Apple Freezes Plan To Use China's YMTC Chips Amid Political Pressure - ..

HOT NEWS