Senators spar at historic SCOTUS hearing for Jackson

The historic Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson began Monday with Jackson - who would become the first Black woman ever to serve on the high court - pledging to defend American democracy with impartiality.

"I decide cases from a neutral posture. I evaluate the facts, and I interpret and apply the law to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath."

Jackson was nominated in February by President Joe Biden, who as a candidate in 2020 pledged to appoint a Black woman to the court.

Democrats hailed her selection as a major inflection point for the country.

[SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL]: "The appointment of a Black woman to the court means that your service will make the Court look more like America - hopefully, too, it will make the Court think more like America."

[FLASH]

[SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY]: "We won't try to turn this into a spectacle..."

Republicans promised civility, but some went on the attack - most notably Marsha Blackburn, who pushed hardest on the belief by some Republicans that Jackson, a former public defender, is soft on crime.

[BLACKBURN]: "I can only wonder, what's your hidden agenda? Is it to let violent criminals, cop killers and child predators back to the streets? Is it to restrict parental rights and expand government's reach into our schools and our private family decisions?"

Democrats jumped to her defense.

[SEN. PATRICK LEAHY]: "Judge Jackson is not anti-law enforcement. She hails from a law enforcement family. [FLASH] And no, she's not soft on crime. "

Jackson - who would replace retiring liberal Justice Stephen Breyer - faces questions from senators on Tuesday and Wednesday, in what is likely to be a battle in the closely divided Senate.

A simple majority vote is needed for her confirmation.