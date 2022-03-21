Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Senators spar at historic SCOTUS hearing for Jackson

03/21/2022 | 06:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: [JUDGE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON]: "During this hearing, I hope that you will see how much I love our country, and the Constitution, and the rights that make us free...."

The historic Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson began Monday with Jackson - who would become the first Black woman ever to serve on the high court - pledging to defend American democracy with impartiality.

"I decide cases from a neutral posture. I evaluate the facts, and I interpret and apply the law to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath."

Jackson was nominated in February by President Joe Biden, who as a candidate in 2020 pledged to appoint a Black woman to the court.

Democrats hailed her selection as a major inflection point for the country.

[SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL]: "The appointment of a Black woman to the court means that your service will make the Court look more like America - hopefully, too, it will make the Court think more like America."

[FLASH]

[SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY]: "We won't try to turn this into a spectacle..."

Republicans promised civility, but some went on the attack - most notably Marsha Blackburn, who pushed hardest on the belief by some Republicans that Jackson, a former public defender, is soft on crime.

[BLACKBURN]: "I can only wonder, what's your hidden agenda? Is it to let violent criminals, cop killers and child predators back to the streets? Is it to restrict parental rights and expand government's reach into our schools and our private family decisions?"

Democrats jumped to her defense.

[SEN. PATRICK LEAHY]: "Judge Jackson is not anti-law enforcement. She hails from a law enforcement family. [FLASH] And no, she's not soft on crime. "

Jackson - who would replace retiring liberal Justice Stephen Breyer - faces questions from senators on Tuesday and Wednesday, in what is likely to be a battle in the closely divided Senate.

A simple majority vote is needed for her confirmation.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:51pBoeing ceo calhoun says planemaker doing everything to support c…
RE
06:50pSenators spar at historic SCOTUS hearing for Jackson
RE
06:46pChile proposes mitigating fuel hikes by doubling stabilization fund to $1.5 billion
RE
06:44pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
06:41pRhode Island reaches $107 million opioid settlements with Teva and Allergan
RE
06:39pWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett ends drought with Berkshire's $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase
RE
06:37pUkraine president Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin
RE
06:29pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
06:27pPrologis launches bid for Blackstone's 21 billion euros warehouse portfolio - FT
RE
06:26pU.S. names investigator as representative to China Boeing 737-800 crash probe
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Warren Buffett ends drought with Berkshire's $11.6 billion Alleghany pu..
2Pressed to choose sides on Ukraine, China trade favors the West
3TDCX to Present at Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference 2022
4Analyst recommendations: Balfour Beatty, Equinix, Fortune Brands, Tesla..
5Boeing, suppliers' shares fall after 737 plane crashes in Southern Chin..

HOT NEWS