Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Senators to Biden Administration: Work Toward Ending Wine Tariffs

05/11/2021 | 01:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington-Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) today called on U.S. Trade Representative Katharine Tai and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to work toward ending tariffs on wine.

In response to a series of escalating tariffs put in place by the Trump administration beginning in 2018, China imposed a 54 percent tariff on American wine. The Trump administration also imposed a separate 25 percent tariff on wine from European Union member states, raising the cost of wine distribution in the United States and increasing the risk of retaliation against U.S. wines.

'We write to ask that you work to permanently eliminate the unnecessary and damaging tariffs on imported and exported wine that are harming U.S. vintners,' the senators wrote.

The senators continued: 'Wineries in our states are already under siege by the pandemic, wildfires, and now drought. Many will not survive if they are also asked to indefinitely sustain a damaging trade war.'

Full text of the letter is available here and below:

May 11, 2021

The Honorable Katherine Tai

United States Trade Representative

Executive Office of the President

600 17th Street, NW

Washington, D.C. 20508

The Honorable Gina M. Raimondo

Secretary

U.S. Department of Commerce

1401 Constitution Avenue, NW

Washington, D.C. 20230

Dear Ambassador Tai and Secretary Raimondo,

We write to ask that you work to permanently eliminate the unnecessary and damaging tariffs on imported and exported wine that are harming U.S. vintners.

As you know, U.S. wine currently faces a 54% retaliatory tariff in China that in 2019 alone decreased U.S. exports by 34% to a market that was quickly growing. Vintners that were shipping pallets worth of wine are now only shipping cases, or none at all, as Chinese consumers turn to wine from other countries.

In addition, imported wine from the EU faces a 25% tariff when entering the U.S. market. While these tariffs are currently suspended pending negotiations, they have increased costs for wine distribution in the United States, harming U.S. companies as well as European ones and especially straining small wineries that have limited capacity to supply the vast U.S. market. It is critical that the Boeing-Airbus dispute is resolved before the current tariff suspensions end. If they are not, we fear that U.S. wines may be subject to new, damaging tariffs when entering the EU.

Wineries in our states are already under siege by the pandemic, wildfires, and now drought. Many will not survive if they are also asked to indefinitely sustain a damaging trade war. Thank you for your support of this critical industry, and we look forward to working with you to support free and fair trade.

Sincerely,

Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator

Jeffrey A. Merkley

United States Senator

Alex Padilla

United States Senator

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Judiciary published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 17:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pCPS TECHNOLOGIES COR  : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:05pEuro Asia Pay Announces Launch of New SideKick(TM) Mastercard
NE
02:04pAMPCO PITTSBURGH  : First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Transcript (May 7, 2021)
PU
02:04pTITAN INTERNATIONAL  : expands its warranty coverage on construction tires
PU
02:04pKEY FACTS : World Bank Group Vaccine Announcement
PU
02:04pATLANTIC AMERICAN  : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
02:04pLATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR  : Introducing the Lattice Automate Solution Stack
PU
02:04pWERELDHAVE BELGIUM  : Optional dividend 2021 - Result
PU
02:04pLATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:03pAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORP.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation woes hobble US stocks, dollar cling to lows
2EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European stocks mark worst sell-off this year, travel and tech tumble
3'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users
4Top U.S. fuel pipeline remains days from reopening after cyberattack
5AGFA-GEVAERT NV : AGFA-GEVAERT IN Q1 2021: ongoing volume recovery, good performance by HealthCare IT and Digi..

HOT NEWS