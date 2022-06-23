Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Senators urge U.S. role in probe of Al Jazeera journalist's killing

06/23/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mural to pay tribute to slain Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, in Nazareth

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of 24 U.S. senators on Thursday urged President Joe Biden to ensure direct U.S. involvement in the investigation of the killing of an Al Jazeera journalist who was covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank last month.

The group, of Democrats plus two independents who caucus with them, called for "a thorough and transparent investigation under U.S. auspices" into the shooting death of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American reporter, in the city of Jenin on May 11.

"It is clear that neither of the parties on the ground trust the other to conduct a credible and independent investigation," wrote the lawmakers, led by Senator Chris Van Hollen, in a letter to Biden, who is due to visit Israel in July.

"Therefore, at this point, we believe the only way to achieve that goal is for the United States to be directly involved," the letter stated.

The White House and the Israeli embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Palestinian Authority said in late May its investigation showed that Abu Akleh was shot by an Israeli soldier in a "deliberate murder."

Israel denied the accusation and said it was continuing its own investigations. The Israeli army had said previously that Abu Akleh might have been accidentally shot by one of its soldiers or a Palestinian militant in an exchange of fire.

She had been wearing a helmet and a press vest that clearly marked her as a journalist.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:29pBiden calls partnership with east coast states on wind energy a…
RE
03:25pBIDEN : We are going to deepen our partnership on offshore wind…
RE
03:18pAlgeria expects energy export revenues at $50 bln by the end-2022 -Sonatrach
RE
03:16pU.S. stocks rise as yields hit two-week low; copper falls
RE
03:12pWRAPUP 8-Ukraine becomes EU membership candidate as battle in east enters 'fearsome climax'
RE
03:06pFubotv Currently In Negotiations With Univision To Renew Long-Standing Content Agreement - Tweet
RE
03:06pFubotv says univision's new contract offer would cost co more th…
RE
03:05pFubotv is currently in negotiations with univision to renew long…
RE
03:05pGranholm, u.s. refiners discussed actions that could increase pr…
RE
03:02pGranholm and u.s. refiners discussed global problems of petroleu…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis: High energy prices could sink U.S. stocks during earnings sea..
2Polymetal: Business update
3ARCELORMITTAL : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Buy rating
4Analyst recommendations: Booking, Lowe's, Snap, Snowflake, Tesla...
5Petrobras : on Gaspetro sale June 21, 2022

HOT NEWS