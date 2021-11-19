Senators weigh in on potential Fed chair candidates as Biden nears pick

Nov 19 (Reuters) - As President Joe Biden nears a decision on appointing a Federal Reserve chair, action over the matter continued to pick up on Friday in the U.S. Senate, which must confirm the choice, with a key moderate Democrat seeking time with the potential nominees and two more progressive lawmakers voicing opposition to the incumbent, Jerome Powell.

In the absence of a decision, lawmakers have been weighing in themselves on the two known candidates: Powell and Fed Governor Lael Brainard.

Senator Joe Manchin, who has not yet decided which candidate to support, is seeking to meet with Brainard and would like to hold a follow-up meeting with Powell after speaking with him on Wednesday, according to a report by Bloomberg https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-19/manchin-seeks-meeting-with-fed-s-brainard-follow-up-with-powell.

Two progressive Democratic senators, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Jeff Merkley of Oregon, issued a joint statement on Friday opposing Powell's reappointment, saying he has not done enough to combat climate change, a topic Fed officials are focusing on from a financial stability and regulatory standpoint.

"President Biden must appoint a Fed Chair who will ensure the Fed is fulfilling its mandate to safeguard our financial system and shares the Administration’s view that fighting climate change is the responsibility of every policymaker," they wrote in the statement. "That person is not Jerome Powell."

Powell is still seen as having a clearer path to confirmation, with support from Republicans like Senator Pat Toomey, who have signaled they would oppose Brainard, as well as from Democrats like Jon Tester, who confirmed his support for the incumbent on Thursday.

In betting markets, Powell's stock has fallen to what traders on PredictIt's online forum consider to be a 62% chance of confirmation, versus Brainard's 40%.

Manchin said on Thursday that he was looking favorably at the prospect of Powell being renominated as Fed chair after the two spoke and discussed his views on inflation, according to a spokesperson.

Manchin supported Powell's nomination the first time around, but has more recently expressed worries about rising inflation and the Fed's bond-buying program. Merkley voted against Powell's first nomination and Whitehouse voted in favor.

Biden is expected to choose a nominee for Fed chair before next Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. It is not clear that Biden needs the support of the three Democrats to get his Fed chair nominee approved. (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte and Ann Saphir; editing by Jonathan Oatis)