Senators weigh in on potential Fed chair candidates as Biden nears pick

Nov 19 (Reuters) - As President Joe Biden nears a decision
on appointing a Federal Reserve chair, action over the matter
continued to pick up on Friday in the U.S. Senate, which must
confirm the choice, with a key moderate Democrat seeking time
with the potential nominees and two more progressive lawmakers
voicing opposition to the incumbent, Jerome Powell.
In the absence of a decision, lawmakers have been weighing
in themselves on the two known candidates: Powell and Fed
Governor Lael Brainard.
Senator Joe Manchin, who has not yet decided which candidate
to support, is seeking to meet with Brainard and would like to
hold a follow-up meeting with Powell after speaking with him on
Wednesday, according to a report by Bloomberg https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-19/manchin-seeks-meeting-with-fed-s-brainard-follow-up-with-powell.
Two progressive Democratic senators, Sheldon Whitehouse of
Rhode Island and Jeff Merkley of Oregon, issued a joint
statement on Friday opposing Powell's reappointment, saying he
has not done enough to combat climate change, a topic Fed
officials are focusing on from a financial stability and
regulatory standpoint.
"President Biden must appoint a Fed Chair who will ensure
the Fed is fulfilling its mandate to safeguard our financial
system and shares the Administration’s view that fighting
climate change is the responsibility of every policymaker," they
wrote in the statement. "That person is not Jerome Powell."
Powell is still seen as having a clearer path to
confirmation, with support from Republicans like Senator Pat
Toomey, who have signaled they would oppose Brainard, as well as
from Democrats like Jon Tester, who confirmed his support for
the incumbent on Thursday.
In betting markets, Powell's stock has fallen to what
traders on PredictIt's online forum consider to be a 62% chance
of confirmation, versus Brainard's 40%.
Manchin said on Thursday that he was looking favorably at
the prospect of Powell being renominated as Fed chair after the
two spoke and discussed his views on inflation, according to a
spokesperson.
Manchin supported Powell's nomination the first time around,
but has more recently expressed worries about rising inflation
and the Fed's bond-buying program. Merkley voted against
Powell's first nomination and Whitehouse voted in favor.
Biden is expected to choose a nominee for Fed chair before
next Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. It is not clear that Biden
needs the support of the three Democrats to get his Fed chair
nominee approved.
(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte and Ann Saphir; editing by
Jonathan Oatis)