Seneca launches software engineering bachelor's degree

Toronto, Ontario, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To meet the increasing demand for AI professionals across sectors, Seneca has launched the Bachelor of Engineering – Software Engineering four-year degree program, which focuses on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to solve complex industry and societal challenges.

Launching in September, students will gain the academic foundations, hands-on skills and experience to design, build, implement and maintain complex computer and software solutions that are efficient, reliable and secure. They will also develop leadership, critical thinking and project management skills all based on the ethics of AI.

“We are proud to offer Seneca’s first engineering degree that will fuel digital futures and contribute to Canada’s economic recovery,” said Ranjan Bhattacharya, Dean of Seneca’s Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering Technology. “Graduates will be able to create intelligent software that saves lives, increases production, informs societal and business decisions and builds secure infrastructure.”

Students in this program will benefit from access to expert faculty, the latest technology, industry-informed curriculum and two, four-month work-integrated learning opportunities. In their final year, they will have the opportunity to choose from a number of professional options in areas including robotics, parallel programming and computer vision.

This degree will prepare graduates for careers in sectors ranging from financial services and telecommunications to marketing, security and border services. They will also be able to pursue a professional engineering license with Professional Engineers Ontario.

