Seneca launches software engineering bachelor's degree

07/05/2021 | 11:04am EDT
Toronto, Ontario, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To meet the increasing demand for AI professionals across sectors, Seneca has launched the Bachelor of Engineering – Software Engineering four-year degree program, which focuses on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to solve complex industry and societal challenges.

Launching in September, students will gain the academic foundations, hands-on skills and experience to design, build, implement and maintain complex computer and software solutions that are efficient, reliable and secure. They will also develop leadership, critical thinking and project management skills all based on the ethics of AI.

“We are proud to offer Seneca’s first engineering degree that will fuel digital futures and contribute to Canada’s economic recovery,” said Ranjan Bhattacharya, Dean of Seneca’s Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering Technology. “Graduates will be able to create intelligent software that saves lives, increases production, informs societal and business decisions and builds secure infrastructure.”

Students in this program will benefit from access to expert faculty, the latest technology, industry-informed curriculum and two, four-month work-integrated learning opportunities. In their final year, they will have the opportunity to choose from a number of professional options in areas including robotics, parallel programming and computer vision.

This degree will prepare graduates for careers in sectors ranging from financial services and telecommunications to marketing, security and border services. They will also be able to pursue a professional engineering license with Professional Engineers Ontario.

Learn more about Seneca’s Bachelor of Engineering – Software Engineering degree program.

 -30-

About Seneca
Seneca is taking on the great challenges of our time – rebuilding the economy, equity and sustainability – while navigating through the pandemic safely. We’re delivering great polytechnic education that combines rigorous academics with practical training. From health care to technology, business to creative arts, community services to arts and sciences, we help students get ready to make their mark in the world. We’re #SenecaProud of our expert faculty, excellent staff and outstanding facilities. We have deep connections with industry and offer thousands of co-op and work placements to get our graduates job-ready. Full-time or part-time, in-person or online, students choose the option that suits them. Learn more: senecacollege.ca

Attachment 


Samantha Marren, Media and External Relations Specialist
Seneca
416-491-5050 ext. 28424
samantha.marren@senecacollege.ca

© GlobeNewswire 2021
