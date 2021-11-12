Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Seneca receives $500,000 grant to create more opportunities for students to study abroad

11/12/2021 | 08:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Funds will remove financial barriers for students looking to gain international experiences

Toronto, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanks to the new Global Skills Opportunity program, more than 150 Seneca students will have the opportunity to take their studies abroad in countries such as Thailand, Ecuador, Peru and Denmark.

The $500,000 grant from Employment and Social Development Canada will allow Seneca to expand its faculty-led study abroad program, which gives students the opportunity to gain international experience connected to their academic programs.

The Global Skills Opportunity program removes economic barriers to international study, and funds at Seneca will be targeted to students in financial need.

“This much-needed funding will help cover the travel costs that exclude too many students from participating in international experiences,” said Keith Monrose, Executive Director, Seneca International. “We want the students travelling abroad to represent our diverse and vibrant population, not just those who can afford it.”

Future international study opportunities at Seneca supported by the Global Skills Opportunity program will include veterinary technician students learning at animal rescue centres in Ecuador and fashion students travelling to Peru to discover Andean culture and understand challenges faced by local designers.

Funds for the Global Skills Opportunity program are administered jointly by Colleges and Institutes Canada and Universities Canada.

“Study and work abroad programs are invaluable learning experiences that ensure students are culturally literate, resilient, adaptable and ready to succeed in an increasingly globalized world,” said Denise Amyot, President, Colleges and Institutes Canada. “This is perhaps more important than ever, which is why we are so proud to work with our partners to deliver Global Skills Opportunity. This groundbreaking program will allow more Canadian students to access these opportunities to develop the skills they need to gain a foothold in today’s global marketplace.”

About Seneca
Seneca is taking on the great challenges of our time – rebuilding the economy, equity and sustainability – while navigating through the pandemic safely. We’re delivering great polytechnic education that combines rigorous academics with practical training. From health care to technology, business to creative arts, community services to arts and sciences, we help students get ready to make their mark in the world. We’re #SenecaProud of our expert faculty, excellent staff and outstanding facilities. We have deep connections with industry and offer thousands of co-op and work placements to get our graduates job-ready. Full-time or part-time, in-person or online, students choose the option that suits them. Learn more: senecacollege.ca

Attachments


Latest news "Companies"
08:54aNeptune Wellness Appoints Morry Brown as Vice President, Investor Relations - Form 6-K
PU
08:54aForza Petroleum Q3 2021 Financial and Operational Results and 2022 Capital Budget
PU
08:54a(OVER)-LEVERAGED BUYOUTS OF PRIVATE EQUITY : Myth or reality?
PU
08:54aLATEST STATISTICS ON EU JOBS AND THE EU EXPORTS PUBLISHED TODAY : a 75% increase in two decades
PU
08:54aProPhase Labs Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
08:54aMARR closed the third quarter of 2021 with better total revenues and EBITDA than in 2019
PU
08:54aGRASIM - THE STRONGLOMERATE : Firing on all the cylinders
PU
08:54aNotification of Major Holdings
PU
08:54aHDI Global takes over shareholding in HDI Global Specialty from Hannover Re and ap-points new Members to the Management Board
PU
08:54aSELLAS Life Sciences Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update - Form 8-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's Singles Day sales grow just 8.5%, slowest pace ever
2Tesla dips after Musk sheds $5 billion in shares
3Toshiba plans to split into three but rejects calls to go private
4PRESS RELEASE : Nagarro SE posts 33.7% YoY revenue growth in Q3 2021
5Miners buoy Australian shares back to gains

HOT NEWS