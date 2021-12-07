SenecaGlobal Launches Healthcare and Biomedical Practice for Companies Seeking to Drive Innovation in Healthcare Technology

Shawna Koch Mishael to Lead Practice

SenecaGlobal, a global leader in software development, managed services and technical advisory services, today announced the launch of a dedicated Healthcare and Biomedical Practice committed to helping small and mid-sized companies drive innovation in healthcare technology.

With data interoperability, new regulations and emerging trends, the rapidly evolving healthcare ecosystem is full of complexities. SenecaGlobal offers a suite of services and market expertise across every area of the healthcare ecosystem to help companies bring ideas from concept to market more quickly.

Key service offerings include:

Complex Software Development Services — Bring your product requirements to life quickly with high velocity, Agile methodologies and a focus on quality that produces 17x better than industry average results

Managed Services — Rely on SenecaGlobal’s experienced cloud managed services team to run and maintain the product roadmap, freeing internal staff to focus on the core business

Product Management Services — Translate business plans and vision into product requirements that meet market and regulatory demands

Consumer, Usability Research and Testing — Ensure products are consumer-friendly, easy to use and meet market prerequisites

Shawna Koch Mishael is SenecaGlobal’s new head of healthcare and biomedical. She comes to SenecaGlobal from EPAM Systems, where she led a healthcare business unit. Previously, Shawna held leadership roles in operational, IT services and consulting at firms such as Cognizant, IBM, PwC, Koch Healthcare Consulting and Adventist.

“We see how the healthcare market is evolving to be more consumer focused and are investing in our healthcare service offerings so technology innovators can move forward more quickly,” said Mike O’Malley, senior vice president of strategy, SenecaGlobal. “We are excited to welcome Shawna as she builds an elite team of technology consultants, shares her deep understanding of the nuances of this highly regulated market and leverages her experience to help the underserved SMB market develop solutions that improve how people access care.

Building on a strong foundation

SenecaGlobal has a long history of enabling healthcare technology companies to bring their products to life, plan product roadmaps and in some cases, pursue profitable exit strategies.

“SenecaGlobal has been a valued and innovative partner in the development of DayaMed’s personalized medication management service,” said Justin Daya, chief executive officer of DayaMed. “Our solution helps people take control of their health by reminding them to take their medication on time, connecting them to support staff and making sure they have access to the medications they need, at the lowest prices available.”

Learn more about SenecaGlobal’s Healthcare and Biomedical Services practice here.

About SenecaGlobal

Founded in 2007, SenecaGlobal is a global leader in software development and management. Services include software product development, application software development, enterprise cloud and managed services, quality assurance and testing, security, operations, help desk, technology advisory services, and more. The company’s agile team consists of world-class information technologists and business executives across industries, ensuring that we provide clients with a strong competitive advantage.

SenecaGlobal is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has a state-of-the-art software development and management center in Hyderabad, India. The company is certified as a Great Place to Work® and is ISO 9001 certified for quality and ISO 27001 certified for security.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005261/en/