Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Senegal: African Development Bank President Visits Pasteur Institute in Dakar

01/30/2022 | 10:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

African Development Bank Group President Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina paid a visit on Saturday to the Pasteur Institute in Dakar, the biomedical research center whose mission is to protect and promote public health.

The Pasteur Institute has invested heavily in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and excels in the production and distribution of human vaccines.

During his visit to the laboratories of this prestigious institution - with a sub-regional reach - the President of the African Development Bank Group spoke with researchers who he said, "are doing an excellent job."

Adesina said: "We will support the Pasteur Institute of Dakar financially for the production of rapid tests, pharmaceutical products and vaccines against Covid-19. I am impressed by the level of the expertise of the researchers."

Adesina announced that the African Development Bank will inject $3 billion into strengthening the African pharmaceutical industry. "We need to end the inequality in the distribution of vaccines. People are talking about the third, fourth and even fifth dose while in Africa we are still looking for the first dose," said the bank president.

"To control the pharmaceutical industry, you need technical capacity, raw material and infrastructure," the Bank chief said. "These are all reasons why the African Development Bank supports the African pharmaceutical sector. We must have the capacity to produce medicines here in Africa to ensure the health of our populations. We cannot depend on a health system that is concentrated outside the continent and leave the health of 1.4 billion people to the generosity of others, Adesina concluded.

Disclaimer

African Development Bank Group published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 15:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
10:51aSENEGAL : African Development Bank President Visits Pasteur Institute in Dakar
PU
10:48aNorth Korea caps month of tests with longest-range missile since 2017
RE
10:48aNorth Korea caps month of tests with longest-range missile since 2017
RE
10:41aNATO concerned over Europe's energy security amid standoff with Russia
RE
10:41aDUNA HOUSE : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
10:41aG6 MATERIALS : 2q22 md&a
PU
10:41aG6 MATERIALS : 2Q22 Unaudited Financial Statements
PU
10:35aIsrael supports UAE security needs, president says on first visit
RE
10:35aIsrael supports UAE security needs, president says on first visit
RE
10:34aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Jefferies maintains a Sell rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Thousands stage peaceful protest in Ottawa against Canada's vaccine man..
2NATO chief says no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine if Russia inv..
3German finmin backs early end to green energy levy
4Police arrest Macau's No 2 junket boss in crackdown
5Israel supports UAE security needs, president says on first visit

HOT NEWS