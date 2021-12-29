Senegal Inaugurates its Regional Express Train Linking Dakar to Diamniadio

On Monday 27 December 2021, the Republic of Senegal, represented by its President, H.E. Macky Sall, officially launched the commercial operation of the Regional Express Train (RET) which will link Dakar, the country's capital, to Diamniadio, the new town currently under development. The rail link will extend over 35 kilometers with the aim of serving nearly 115,000 travelers daily using its 14 trains, each with a capacity of 565 passengers.

As a flagship project of the Plan for an Emerging Senegal, which aims to deliver an "emerging Senegal in 2035", the RET is equipped with state-of-the-art "dual-mode" technology. It relies on electrical energy as well as thermal energy, allowing the trains to travel at a top speed of 160 km/h. In addition, all of these trains are equipped with air conditioning, on-board WiFi access and reading lights.

The completion of this project, which connects the center of Dakar to the new Blaise Diagne International Airport (about 50 km from the capital), should ease congestion in the region by transporting 115,000 passengers per day and providing 196 train journeys per day. The project embodies the forward-looking, long-term vision of the President of the Republic, H.E. Macky Sall. This strategy has led to several projects fostering development and innovation, particularly in terms of transport infrastructure, with the provision of the Highway of the Future.

"The Regional Express Train is not only a rapid means of transport. In fact, it is more than just a journey from one train station to another, it is a high-speed journey propelling us into the modern age. We are proud of this launch which provides proof of Senegal's progress in terms of inter-connectivity, and we thank our partners for their support," declared the President of the Republic, H.E. Macky Sall, at the inauguration of the first train journey. He also emphasized the impact of the project on the growth and development of the country.

The construction of this initial rail link of the Regional Express Train (RET) was entrusted to the Agence pour la Promotion des Investissements et Grands Travaux du Sénégal (Apix SA). The works have been split into two phases, the first phase will link Dakar to Diamniadio (36 km) and the second phase will link Diamniadio to the Blaise Diagne International Airport (an additional 19 km). The line will serve 14 stations, including Dakar, Diamniadio and Rufisque.

The Dakar-Diamniadio Regional Express Train is one of several priorities of the Senegalese authorities in terms of infrastructure projects. Others include the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, a structuring project for the Dakar metropolitan area and promoting mobility in this region.

