Senegal Tourism and Enterprise Development Project - P146469

The development objective of the Tourism and Enterprise Development Project for Senegal is to create conditions necessary to increase private investment in tourism in the 'Saly' area, and strengthen enterprise development in Senegal. The project is aligned with the Government of Senegal(GoS)' goal of 'making the country an emerging economy by 2035' as expressed in the first pillar of the country's strategic plan (PSE):'Accelerating inclusive growth...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

