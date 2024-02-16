DAKAR (Reuters) - Senegal's government said on Friday the country's political factions would need to consult to find a way forward after a constitutional council ruled that an unprecedented postponement of a presidential election was unlawful.

A bill delaying the Feb. 25 vote to December has sparked widespread unrest and warnings of authoritarian overreach in one of West Africa's more stable democracies.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged Senegalese President Macky Sall to restore Senegal's electoral calendar and timeline for presidential transition, the U.S. State Department said after a call between the two leaders.

The council ruled on Thursday that the delay was not in line with the constitution, after opposition presidential candidates filed a number of legal challenges to the bill that delayed the vote to December and extended Sall's mandate.

The council also cancelled a decree announced by Sall ahead of the vote that helped set the postponement in motion.

Early on Friday, spokesperson Abdou Karim Fofana said on a private radio station that the government took note of the council's ruling, but did not specify if this meant it would accept the judgment.

He said the different political factions would need to talk with one another to find a way forward.

The presidency has also not yet said whether it will abide by the decision, but a spokesperson responded on Friday to a question about when the elections might now be held.

"The answer lies in the Constitutional Council's decision, which calls on the competent authorities to set a new date for organising the elections as soon as possible," Sall's spokesperson told journalists.

Sall has previously said he delayed the election due to a dispute over the candidate list and alleged corruption within the constitutional council that would undermine the credibility of the poll.

In the wake of the council's ruling, it was not immediately clear if organisers would go ahead with protests against the election delay that were planned for Friday and Saturday.

(Reporting by Diadie Ba and Bate Felix; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian, Editing by William Maclean)