STORY: The brightly painted boats in the Senegalese fishing village of Fass Boye lay idle on Friday (August 18).

They are grounded out of respect for those who are missing, presumed dead, after a boat carrying migrants from the village was found drifting near Cape Verde on Tuesday (August 15).

The fishing boat had set off more than a month prior, bound for Europe, but was found hundreds of miles off course.

Of the more than 100 that boarded, about 38 were rescued. More than 60 are believed to have died. And most of them are from Fass Boye.

This man tells Reuters his nephew perished in the tragedy. His provisions were finished and he didn't get any help.

They were driven to leave in part by dwindling fish stocks, decimating incomes in a local economy reliant on fishing. Residents say international trawlers overfish and the small Senegalese boats can't compete.

Ibrahim Sarr says his son survived, and has received treatment at hospital in Cape Verde. Though his nephew, other family members and sons of his friends were not so lucky.

As time ticked on, first ten, then 15 days, residents started to worry that the boat was lost at sea and informed authorities, though they say they got little support.

Senegal's ministry said that they had met with families and will arrange for the return of the dead and the survivors.

It is not clear what went wrong, but it marks the latest in a string of disasters in recent years in the ocean off West Africa that thousands try to cross annually to reach wealthier Europe.

No one knows the full death toll because boats often leave without word and vanish without trace.

Migration experts say the route to Spain's Canary Islands has become more popular because the route through Libya has become more heavily policed.

Most try the crossing in summer because the waters are less choppy, although storms in recent weeks have sent waves crashing along Senegal's coast.