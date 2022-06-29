Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Senegal opposition postpones protest to spare Muslim festivities

06/29/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DAKAR (Reuters) - Senegal's main opposition coalition called off planned protests on Wednesday to avoid disrupting end-of-school exams and preparations for the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday early next month, one of its leaders Ousmane Sonko said.

There were fears Wednesday's banned protest would mirror similar nationwide demonstrations that turned violent on June 17 as police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse crowds. Three people were killed during the protest.

Some social media users had voiced concern about repercussions of more unrest on the upcoming holiday, locally known as "Tabaski", when families traditionally slaughter a pricey ram for a feast and have new clothes made.

The protest could also have disrupted plans by those preparing to travel for the annual Hajj Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, which many in the Muslim-majority country join each year.

"We have to listen to the people," Sonko told a news conference in the capital Dakar hours before protests were meant to kick off.

"We have received messages and calls, so taking into account pilgrimages (to Mecca), exams, and Tabaski, we are postponing the demonstration," he said.

Another member of the Yewwi Askan Wi coalition, Aida Mbodj, said the postponement would benefit tailors and other businesses that see an uptick in business ahead of Tabaski.

Tensions have run high in Senegal since major protests broke out last year after Sonko was arrested on rape charges, which he denied.

Many accuse Sall, who came to power in 2012, of trying to eliminate his competition and clearing the field to run for a third term, which he has neither confirmed nor denied.

Anger flared again after Yewwi Askan Wi's proportional national candidate list was disqualified from a July 31 legislative election on technical grounds.

During the past week, Sonko supporters responded to calls for a different kind of protest: banging post and pans together at 8 p.m. from windows and balconies.

The opposition leader invited the public to join another 30-minute "mass saucepan concert" on Thursday.

"The Senegalese (people) have a chance to end debates around the third term without any deaths," he said. "We need the people to vote massively against Macky Sall on July 31."

(Reporting by Ngouda Dione and Diadie Ba; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Bate Felix and Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:08pExplainer-Hurdles ahead as Philippines' Marcos begins six-year presidency
RE
02:07pGas leak may have killed 21 youths in South Africa tavern
RE
02:05pSouth Africa's small firms take strain during severe power cuts
RE
02:04pBerlusconi-backed MFE will look at possibility to buy Channel 4 -CFO
RE
02:04pMarkets challenge Fed timeline, threatening more swings in Treasuries
RE
02:03pLeaders of U.S., South Korea and Japan agree closer cooperation over North Korea threat
RE
01:59pCanada to lead efforts to form 'combat-capable' brigade in Latvia
RE
01:54pU.S. to boost military presence in Europe as NATO bolsters its eastern flank
RE
01:46pGerman oil refiner to halt diesel deliveries after lightning strike
RE
01:43pAnalysis-What slowdown? Canada's economy to top G7 on high oil, crop prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ..
2Alamos Gold Announces Phase 3+ Expansion of Island Gold to 2,400 tpd, D..
3Fashion retailer H&M's second-quarter profit beats expectations
4FREYR Battery Sanctions Construction of its Inaugural Gigafactory
5Publication Highlights Potential Clinical Applications of the HTG Trans..

HOT NEWS