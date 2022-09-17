Senegal's president appoints former economy minister as PM

DAKAR, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Senegalese President Macky Sall
reinstated the post of prime minister on Saturday, appointing a
former economy minister to the job two months after a tense
legislative election in which Sall's ruling coalition lost its
comfortable majority.
Amadou Ba, a 61-year-old taxation specialist who has also
served as foreign minister, was named as the West African
country's prime minister, a statement from the presidency said.
Ba's appointment re-establishes the position of prime
minister in the West African country following its abolition in
April 2019.
"The major priorities that the president has outlined
include improving household purchasing power, taming inflation,
security, housing, vocational training, employment and
entrepreneurship," Ba said on national television after a
meeting with Sall on Saturday.
The full government is expected to be appointed later on
Saturday.
Earlier this week, Senegal's security forces were called to
secure a voting process in parliament and hold back rowdy
opposition members of parliament who tried to disrupt the
election of a new president of the national assembly. The
assembly was convening for the first time since July's election.
Sall came to power in 2012 after unseating long-time
President Abdoulaye Wade. He was elected again in 2019 on
promises of large-scale infrastructure expansion as the country
is set to start producing oil and natural gas next year.
But much of his second term has been marked by economic
hardship - partly stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and global
fallout linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Political tensions have boiled over Sall's refusal to
publicly rule out a third-term presidential bid in 2024.
Violent protests erupted in Senegal last year when Ousmane
Sonko, Sall's main opponent who came third in the 2019
presidential election, was arrested on rape charges which he
denied.
Sonko was released but many protesters saw his arrest as an
attempt by Sall to remove a prominent rival and clear his path
for a third term bid.
