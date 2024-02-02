PDS is the former ruling party of Abdoulaye Wade. Their candidate, Wade's son Karim, was disqualified from the race to succeed President Macky Sall over his supposed dual nationality.
In a statement, PDS listed concerns with the constitutional court's decision-making, the elimination of candidates and other issues that it said had derailed the race.
The push for a postponement "is part of our desire to preserve the integrity and transparency of the process," it said.
(Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Diane Craft)
By Diadie Ba and Bate Felix