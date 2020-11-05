Senior Deputy Wilkins to leave Bank of Canada in December

Wilkins, the bank's No. 2 official and the only woman on its governing council, was previously expected to leave at the end of her term in May 2021. Wilkins was a front-runner for the governor's job earlier this year, but ultimately lost her bid.

"The end of the year provides for an appropriate time for me to leave the Bank, so that I can explore the next chapter in my career," Wilkins said in a statement. Governor Tiff Macklem said Wilkins would be "sorely missed."

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Peter Cooney)