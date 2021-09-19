Senior House Democrats concede likely scale-back of $3.5 trillion Biden spending bill

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Senior Democrats said on
Sunday that they will likely need to scale back President Joe
Biden's $3.5 trillion social spending bill while passage of the
linked bipartisan infrastructure bill may slip past a Sept. 27
deadline.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also may delay sending the $1.2
trillion infrastructure measure after House passage to the White
House for Biden's signature until the larger spending bill
passes, House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth told "Fox
News Sunday" - a move aimed to ensure that moderate Democrats
support the bill.
Their comments illustrate the difficult path Democrats face
in passing Biden’s sweeping agenda with razor-thin majorities
and staunch Republican opposition. Tempers are high within the
Democratic caucus, with moderate and progressive wings of the
party sharply divided over the scale of spending.
Democrats also face looming October deadlines to fund the
government and raise the federal debt ceiling. Failures on
either part could deal a blow to the economy and hurt the
party's standing with voters.
Asked about the amount of the "reconciliation" tax-hike and
spending bill on childcare, education and green energy, Yarmuth
said he expects that the bill's top line number "will be
somewhat less than $3.5 trillion."
Representative James Clyburn, the third-ranking House
Democrat, told CNN that the number could be lower.
"So it may be $3.5 (trillion), it may be really close to
that or maybe closer to something else. So I think that we ought
to really focus on the American people to think about what takes
to get us in a good place and then let the numbers take care of
themselves," Clyburn said on the "State of the Union" program.
Democrats aim to pass the massive spending plan without
Republican support under budget reconciliation rules and cannot
afford to lose any Democratic votes in the Senate and only three
votes in the House.
Moderate Senate Democrats including Joe Manchin and Kyrsten
Sinema say $3.5 trillion is too much; Manchin suggests spending
less than half that. Meanwhile, some progressives Democrats in
the House say they cannot support a bill with lower spending
levels aimed at bolstering the middle class.
Clyburn said that "it's going to take some work" to bring
Democrats together to support a bill, but added "I believe in
our party and our leadership."
The $3.5 trillion spending package https://www.reuters.com/world/us/paid-leave-clean-energy-preschool-democrats-35-trln-plan-2021-08-09
aims to support American families with free community college,
universal preschool, an extended Child Tax Credit and
investments in clean energy. But it also comes with
major proposed tax hikes https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-biden-infrastructure-taxes/factbox-key-elements-of-u-s-house-democrats-tax-hike-plans-to-fund-biden-spending-idUSKBN2G922S
on the wealthy and corporations.
Pelosi has sought to delay House passage of bipartisan
infrastructure bill as leverage to ensure that moderate
Democrats support the social spending bill. But House Democrats
set a Sept. 27 deadline for passage of the infrastructure bill
as part of a budget resolution and the larger spending bill is
not yet ready for vote.
Yarmuth said the infrastructure bill could still pass, but
leverage could be preserved if Pelosi holds it back from Biden's
desk and signing it into law.
He said that this can be done under legislative rules. "She
can hold on to that bill for a while. So there's some
flexibility in terms of how we mesh the two mandates."
Yarmuth said the Sept. 27 deadline would likely be missed,
with passage of the infrastructure bill slipping "sometime into
early October would be my best guess."
Yarmuth said he would also advocate folding a debt ceiling
hike into a normal appropriations measure or the reconciliation
plan, but "I don't think that decision has been made yet. We
have several options for raising the debt ceiling, which is
absolutely mandatory."
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has said his party
will not support a debt ceiling increase, even though the
Treasury has warned that it will exhaust its cash and borrowing
capacity sometime in October, leaving the U.S. government unable
to pay all of its obligations.
