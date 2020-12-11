Senior Mexican ruling party lawmaker urges caution on cenbank bill

MEXICO CITY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - A senior member of Mexico's
ruling party on Friday urged the lower house of Congress to
suspend debate until next year on a financial bill that has
alarmed the central bank, with lawmakers set to make a decision
early next week.
Mexico's Senate on Wednesday passed the draft law that would
make the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) buy up foreign cash that
cannot be returned to its country of origin by commercial banks.
The Senate's approval of the law, which was pitched by
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's National Regeneration
Movement (MORENA), met with strong pushback from the central
bank due to the apparent risks it harbors.
Advocates of the law say it will help poor migrant families
disadvantaged by the financial system to unload their cash. But
critics say it could end up forcing Banxico to absorb money from
drug gangs and make it a target of international authorities.
During a virtual hearing with the lower house finance
committee on Friday evening, Central Bank Governor Alejandro
Diaz de Leon urged lawmakers to overhaul the bill, cautioning
that it could "open the door" to significant risks.
The group is due to resume deliberations on the initiative
on Monday at a meeting with senior banking executives.
Patricia Terrazas, an opposition lawmaker who chairs the
finance committee, said congressional leaders would determine
when the bill would go to a vote, given that only two days
remain before Congress enters winter recess on Dec. 15.
Earlier, congressman Alfonso Ramirez Cuellar, a former head
of the lower house budget committee and onetime party chairman
of MORENA, said the bill was too important to be rushed.
To that end, Ramirez proposed that debate on the bill be
postponed until Congress reconvenes in February, saying
lawmakers "must safeguard the Bank of Mexico's faculties and
avoid the risk of contaminating the foreign exchange system."
Several MORENA lawmakers at the hearing insisted the bill
did not undermine the central bank or present a money laundering
risk, though one suggested they take more time to review it.
