Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Senior Official Pledges Targeted Policies to Support China's Property Sector

01/05/2023 | 09:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

China's housing minister said Thursday that the country would adopt targeted policies to revive confidence in its property sector, pledging more support for first and second home buyers, in a bid to ease the country's deepening property slump.

First home purchases will be strongly supported, said Ni Hong, head of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, in an interview with China's state broadcaster, urging for further cuts in down payment ratio and mortgage rates as stimulus.

China's central bank and top banking and insurance regulator announced Thursday that cities where home prices report on-month and on-year falls for three consecutive months can lower or remove the mandated floor of mortgage rates for local first-time buyers.

Reasonable support will be given to second home purchases by families that are looking to replace their old or small homes, or that have more than one child, said Mr. Ni. Purchases of three or more homes won't be supported in principle, Mr. Ni added, reiterating Beijing's persistent stance on cracking down once-widespread speculation in the sector.

Mr. Ni also vowed to increase supply of public rental housing and further support the development of the country's private long-term rental housing market for new city dwellers and young people.

China will seek to resolve developers' risks and improve housing construction standards, Mr. Ni said. "We will join forces to rectify the order of the real-estate market, so that the public can buy and rent houses with confidence," he said.

China's economy has been grappling with a protracted property crisis, prompting Beijing to roll out a sweeping housing rescue plan in November that largely aimed at shoring up developers' finances.

Private data indicated new-home sales in the country continued to fall in December, the 18th consecutive month of year-over-year declines. Sales at China's top 100 developers fell by 31% to the equivalent of about $98 billion, according to industry data provider China Real Estate Information Corp.


Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 0925ET

Latest news "Economy"
09:42aTSX falls on weak oil, gold prices
RE
09:41aAmazon layoff signals more pain for tech sector as recession fears mount
RE
09:36aEagle Bulk Shipping Adds Capacity, Acquires Modern Ultramax Bulkcarrier
RE
09:35aGerman government faces new calls to send modern tanks to Ukraine
RE
09:33aRussia and Belarus beef up joint military grouping, plan drills
RE
09:32aWall St opens lower as labor data fans rate hike fears
RE
09:31aIreland raises 3.5 billion euros in green debt amid bumper demand
RE
09:29aCanadian dollar pulls back from 1-month high amid Fed jitters
RE
09:28aFed's Bostic: Officials "remain determined" to beat inflation
RE
09:25aSenior Official Pledges Targeted Policies to Support China's Property Sector
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Minutes come, minutes go
2Morning Bid: Rate cut talk, already!
3Amazon to lay off over 17,000 workers - WSJ
4Nokia appoints Rolf Werner as its Head of Europe
5NOVO NORDISK : Sell rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS