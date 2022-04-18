Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Senior U.S. officials to visit the Solomon Islands amid China security concerns

04/18/2022 | 06:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: China Development Forum in Beijing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell and the State Department's top official for Asia will travel this week to the Solomon Islands, the White House said on Monday, amid concerns that the Pacific Island country is making a security pact with China.

Campbell and Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink will lead a delegation that includes Department of Defense and U.S. Agency for International Development officials to three countries: the Solomon Islands, Fiji and Papua New Guinea, the White House National Security Council said in a statement.

"The delegation will meet with senior government officials to ensure our partnerships deliver prosperity, security, and peace across the Pacific Islands and the Indo-Pacific," it said without giving dates for the trip.

The team will also stop in Hawaii to "consult with senior military officials and regional partners at United States Indo-Pacific Command," it said.

In February, the United States announced it would open an embassy in the Solomon Islands, part of an effort by the Biden administration to commit more diplomatic and security resources to the Indo-Pacific to counter China's drive for greater influence.

The Solomon Islands said in March that it was creating a partnership with China to tackle security threats and ensure a safe environment for investment in what would be a major inroad for Beijing in a region that U.S. allies Australia and New Zealand have for decades seen as their "backyard."

But after a regional backlash, the Solomon Islands said it would not allow a Chinese military base there.

Australia's Defence Minister Peter Dutton has said that China hopes to gain a military foothold in the Pacific Islands, including a "military port" in Papua New Guinea.

China offered to redevelop a naval base in Papua New Guinea in 2018 but Australia's closest northern neighbor decided to have Australia to develop the base instead.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:18aAnalysis-Ukraine-related price jolts threaten Cuba's already tepid recovery
RE
06:17aSenior U.S. officials to visit the Solomon Islands amid China security concerns
RE
06:14aGlobal bond funds see big outflows in week to April 13
RE
06:13aRussia's Nabiullina flags further rate cut, return to inflation target in 2024
RE
06:13aRussia hits hundreds of targets across Ukraine, fighters cling on in Mariupol
RE
06:09aThai central bank relaxes foreign exchange rules amid volatility
RE
06:08aSouthwest Gas Holdings to evaluate its sale
RE
06:05aUkraine restricts rail exports due to Easter closures, traffic build-up
RE
06:05aUkraine restricts rail exports due to Easter closures, traffic build-up
RE
06:04aSenior U.S. officials to visit the Solomon Islands amid China security concerns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Infosys shares fall 9% as profit miss stokes growth normalisation fears
2Shanghai factories struggle with restarts as city aims to ease lockdown
3This Week: Netflix and American Airlines results; home sales
4Russian gas nominations for Slovakia, Yamal reverse flows steady
5Ukrainians defy Russian surrender demand in Mariupol on 'Easter of war'

HOT NEWS