SeniorTrade Releases 2022 Top 10 Trend Report for Senior Living and Aging in Place

01/20/2022 | 12:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SeniorTrade released The Top 10 Trend Report—written by Nancy Griffin, founder of SeniorTrade Media and host of the weekly business podcast Glowing Older. The report is based on more than 100 expert interviews and feedback from the advisory board, and sponsored by PS Salon & Spa, the leading national senior community salon and spa provider.

SeniorTrade Advisory Board member Matt Thornhill, Founder of Cozy Home Community and Openly Gray Inc., offers praise for the Report:

"No need for a crystal ball after you read this fantastic and practical trend report on the future of senior living. It's all here — not just insights but implications for anyone in the sector. The ten key trends are critical to 2022 and beyond."

Top 10 Trends:

1. Aging in the RIGHT Place— Housing is recognized as a vital contributor to wellbeing.

2. Senior Living as a Service— Best-in-class SLaaS will support older adults throughout the continuum of their lives.  

3. Solutions for the Forgotten Middle— Innovators are "cracking the code" to offer moderately priced housing.     

4. Affinity Communities— Finding your tribe forms deep and lasting connections.   

5. Intergenerational Living— New projects move beyond age-restricted housing to create community for people of every age.  

6. Power of Purpose— Senior living lacks elements to make purpose flourish.   

7. Acceleration of Age-Tech— An influx of startups and investment capital is driving innovation in technologies for older adults.

8. Food Delivery Redefined—Options include pop-up stores, farmers' markets, ready-to-prepare meals, take-and-go and delivery options.

9. Inclusivity—Policies are shifting as senior living staff are two times more diverse than residents.      

10. Exposing Ageism— Negative perceptions of aging undermine opportunities for senior living operators, staff, and residents.

"We are excited to share these exciting trends and the impact they will have on quality of life for older adults," says Griffin.

Download the complimentary report at seniortrade.com/2022trendreport.

About SeniorTrade

SeniorTrade is a B2B media platform produced by Contento Marketing, dedicated to The Business of Aging Well™. The weekly business podcast Glowing Older, SeniorTrade Blog, and bi-monthly Brief cater to senior living and aging services providers, investors, developers, and consultants interested in innovations for later life. Visit SeniorTrade.com to download the 2022 Top 10 Trends Report.

Media Contact:
Nancy Griffin
415.987.0012
nancy@contentomarketing.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seniortrade-releases-2022-top-10-trend-report-for-senior-living-and-aging-in-place-301465152.html

SOURCE Contento Marketing


© PRNewswire 2022
