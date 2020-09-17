Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Seniors Struggling with Depression Not Using Medicare Mental Health Benefits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 11:43am EDT

While seniors minimize exposure to the outside world to mitigate exposure to Coronavirus, there is a trade-off of physical wellness and mental health that is being observed in the senior community. AGA Medicare Options advises beneficiaries on Medicare coverage for depression and anxiety.

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While actual data on depression in seniors amidst COVID-19 is limited, the statistics out there don’t support the observations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently conducted a survey, “Mental Health, Substance Use, and Suicidal Ideation During the COVID-19 Pandemic — United States, June 24–30, 2020”. Of the respondents age 65 and older who completed the survey, there was only a 5.8% increase reported for Depressive disorder, a much smaller percentage than any other age group.

Why Seniors Don’t Seek Help for Mental Health

However, other studies have reported that those in isolation are far more likely to suffer from depression and anxiety. It stands to reason that reports would show seniors among the leading demographic for increased mental health disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Then why the discrepancy in the statistics?

According to a recent article put out by Hartford HealthCare, “Older people, who are more at risk for catching and dying from COVID-19, were far less likely to report emotional reactions.” Perhaps, there is an element of fear within the senior community. According to Private Clinical Therapist Jacki C Stevens, LCSW, “The fear is greater to be withdrawn from society in an institution or nursing facility rather than have a ‘mental health problem’ warranting hospitalization and placement.”

While some are afraid of being carted off to a nursing facility, there is a variety of care options available through Medicare to help seniors cope with depression. Unfortunately, with nearly half of seniors reporting that Medicare is confusing, there could be a large population that is unaware their benefits will cover mental health.

Medicare Mental Health Coverage

In more extreme cases, Medicare Part A will cover general or psychiatric hospital needs related to depression and anxiety. However, the Part A deductible needs to be met before using benefits.

Part B will cover any doctor visits that are needed outside of a hospital, such as individual counseling, substance abuse treatments, and annual depression screenings, to name a few. To utilize Part B benefits, the annual deductible must be met, service providers need to accept Medicare, and a 20% co-insurance will be due.

Get Medicare Help

For some, meeting the cost of those deductibles may be cumbersome. Often there is confusion over what Medicare coverage a senior has or does not. If a person is in a state of depression, this can seem exponentially difficult. “Talking with an independent insurance agent who specializes in Medicare and can relay available options in layman’s terms is advisable,” notes Amethyst Bogner, AGA Medicare Options executive marketing coordinator. Mental well-being is just as important as physical health. Leveraging Medicare benefits to cover both is wise.

About AGA Medicare Options

AGA Medicare Options is one of the largest Medicare Advantage insurance agencies on the west coast. They help thousands of beneficiaries compare plan benefits and costs from a wide selection of carriers without bias and completely free.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e14ef86a-e81c-4c59-a84f-da656878b89e

Applied General Agency, Inc.
Anaheim, CA
800-498-6880
shaltom@appliedga.com

Primary Logo

Increased Depression Among Seniors

Medicare can help cover the cost of mental health help.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:50aGEOX S P A : Group - 1H20 Results
PU
11:50aSOFINA : Share Buy Back – 17/09/2020
PU
11:50aGLOBALDATA : Next proves its resilience as it increases sales and profit guidance
PU
11:50aPARADOX INTERACTIVE : Extra! Extra! Read all about it! Empire of Sin Now Available for Pre-Order ahead of December 1st, 2020 Release
PU
11:50aSENSORION : launches a capital increase by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering. Read
PU
11:49aBPCE : Mise à disposition du deuxième amendement au document d'enregistrement universel 2019 du Groupe BPCE
GL
11:48aEnel gets binding bid from Macquarie for its Open Fiber stake
RE
11:47aKESKO OYJ : Corporation issues a positive profit warning thanks to stronger than anticipated sales and improved outlook for the remainder of the year
AQ
11:46aPAYPAL : Square's new products target business banking
AQ
11:46aKESKO OYJ : Corporation changes the consolidation method of Senukai in 's consolidated financial statements from a subsidiary to a joint venture from 1 July 2020 onwards
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : U.S.-China investment flows..
2DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : 'Project Botticelli' takes shape as LSE board examines Borsa bids
3GRENKE AG : GRENKE AG: GRENKE announces statements on short seller attacks
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5AKZO NOBEL N.V. : AKZO NOBEL NV : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group