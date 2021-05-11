Sense : Secures Prestigious Trusted Partner Certification from the Association of Professional Staffing Companies

Sense, the AI-driven talent engagement and communication platform for recruiting, today announced achieving the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) Trusted Partner status - the gold standard of recruiting technology certifications. Given to only the best of breed solutions offered by recruiting technology vendors and awarded after a high level of due diligence, Sense is one of the few vendors to receive this level of certification.

Launched earlier this year, APSCo’s new level of annual due diligence actively demonstrates to recruitment firms that its Trusted Partners are best in class service providers that can be relied on.

“Sense participated in a multi-stage process of rigor and integrity, including customer testimonials and product reviews to achieve this honor. We are delighted to achieve this certification that further validates our commitment to building the most trusted and innovative recruiting platform for the staffing world,” said Anil Dharni, CEO and co-founder of Sense.

Sense is a singular engagement platform powered by AI and machine learning that enables personalized communication across the entire talent lifecycle at scale. Through this personalized approach, talent acquisition teams are empowered to dramatically increase productivity and efficiency, decrease time to hire, and improve candidate experience.

In order to gain Trusted Partner status, Sense completed a detailed questionnaire, exploring the company’s approach to client and customer care, service provision and its focus on quality and expertise. Additionally, Sense signed a declaration that the company will always act in the best interests of the recruitment sector and demonstrate a professional, ethical and compliant approach.

“I’d like to congratulate Sense on achieving APSCo’s prestigious Trusted Partner Status. Becoming a Trusted Partner includes a rigorous due diligence process that only a select number of vendors are able to attain. APSCo is pleased to be bringing innovative technology solutions, like Sense, to its members and looks forward to a long and prosperous relationship with Sense,” Ann Swain, APSCo CEO explained.

About Sense

Sense is the leading smart talent engagement and communication platform for recruiting that enables staffing agencies and recruiters to personalize their interactions with talent at every stage of the employment cycle. Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneurs with deep expertise in staffing and software, Sense is an enterprise-ready solution that provides a system of engagement for staffing agencies. More than 400 customers across industries trust Sense and its solutions are fully integrated with leading ATS platforms and top staffing agencies across the U.S., including Adecco and Apex Systems. Sense ranks #1 on G2 in the Candidate Relationship Management Software category. Based in San Francisco, Sense has raised capital from GV, Accel, Khosla Ventures, Signia Ventures, and IDG SF.

About APSCo

APSCo (The Association of Professional Staffing Companies) is the only membership body dedicated to representing excellence in the professional recruitment industry. With offices in the UK, Germany, Singapore and Australia, it provides members with the information, intelligence, ideas, opportunities and support they require to become compliant, efficient and successful. Since its founding in 1999 it has grown rapidly to become the authoritative, trusted and innovative voice for the professional recruitment sector, representing organisations and trusted partners from sole proprietors and boutiques to international blue-chips. The APSCo badge is recognised by candidates and employers as the differentiating quality mark in professional talent acquisition.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005283/en/