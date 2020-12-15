Sensei Ag : Appoints Leading Agricultural Expert Jijun Zou as Chief Scientific Officer

Sensei Ag, a market-changing AgTech company, today announced the appointment of Jijun Zou as the Company's Chief Scientific Officer. As part of Sensei Ag’s executive leadership team, Dr. Zou will be responsible for setting the Company’s scientific strategy and priorities, overseeing and building Sensei Ag’s R&D pipeline and spearheading the Company’s global day-to-day research operations.

“I am extraordinarily pleased that Jijun has joined our team,” said Sonia Lo, Chief Executive Office of Sensei Ag. “Jijun brings a wealth of experience to Sensei Ag, gained from a 20-year career in the agriculture sector. His leadership skills and deep expertise will be terrific assets as we further expand and realize our mission to solve global gaps and inconsistencies in nutrition, food safety and food security through the transformative power of data.”

Dr. Zou’s vast expertise encompasses plant breeding, biotechnology, regulatory science, precision agriculture, international operations and technology investments. He has a proven track record in research and development and has held leadership roles at organizations ranging from start-ups to global Fortune 500 companies. Most recently, Dr. Zou was the Deputy General Manager of CITIC Agri Fund, a leading private equity firm with $1.5 billion of assets under management primarily focused on growth investments in the agricultural technology and food & beverage industries. Prior to CITIC, Dr. Zou served as a Vice President of Research and Development and an Executive Committee Member for Yuan Longping High-Tech Agriculture Co., Ltd., one of the world’s leading seed companies with research and marketing networks in Asia, North America and South America.

Dr. Zou also spent 12 years at DuPont Pioneer, the world’s leading developer and supplier of advanced plant genetics, where he led teams focused on technology development, trait discovery, biotech product development and global regulatory approvals. He earned his PhD in plant genetics and breeding from Northeast Agricultural University in China and received post-doctoral training from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Dr. Zou has served as an advisor or on the board of directors for several companies and is currently an adjunct professor at Huazhong Agricultural University in China.

“It is a true honor to join Sensei Ag and support the Company’s vision to transform health and wellness through agricultural technology,” said Dr. Zou. “Having spent the past two decades of my career conducting research to advance and enhance the farming industry, I look forward to working collectively with my Sensei Ag colleagues to develop innovative plant science, predictive analytics and growing systems that will dramatically improve global farm production.”

