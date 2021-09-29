Sensi Brands expands again with Ontario's Newest Cannabis Farm-Gate Retail Store

Station House Cannabis Co.™ "farm-gate" store located in St. Thomas, offers a true “Seed-to-Sale” experience for consumers through local product offering and educational grow room experience

ST. THOMAS, ONTARIO, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian licensed cannabis producer Sensi Brands Inc. (“Sensi Brands” or “SBI”) is pleased to open the doors to Ontario’s newest farm-gate cannabis retail store, adding a unique ‘plant-to-consumer’ experience and offering a curated list of Ontario grown cultivars supporting market-leading brands such as their signature brand - Station House™.

The farm-gate store – Station House Cannabis Co. (www.stationhousecannabis.co)- will feature Sensi Brand’s line-up of products, which are all produced in St. Thomas, Ontario. Alongside its regular line-up of branded products, the “farm-gate” store will also offer visitors a selection of Ontario-based cultivars from local craft growers and branded merchandise only available at the store location.

The store will also provide a “first of its kind” educational experience by offering a view into SBI’s cultivation practices initially through video footage, and eventually through a grow room window into the cultivation facility. This unique in-store experience will also include product knowledge experts on-site to educate consumers on our curated selection of cannabis products as well as assist consumers in selecting the most appropriate cultivar and delivery method to create a personalized, positive experience.

“The opening of our farm-gate store is a landmark moment in our company’s history, and our success in launching highly desirable, relevant cannabis brands and showcasing them in an interactive way to consumers”, says Sensi Brands’ Founder & CEO Tony Giorgi. “We are very pleased to offer a plant-to-consumer experience in partnership with our eco-system of Licensed Cultivators, many of which are based in Ontario, and proudly showcasing our market-leading locally grown, processed and packaged cannabis products.”

The store is affectionately named after Sensi Brands’ bestselling brand – Station House – which in itself is a nod to the city of St. Thomas – “The Railway City.” Keeping in line with the theme – the store is outfitted from an upcycled shipping container and designed to look like a freight train car, giving customers a unique experience from the moment they step into the store.

Since launching Sensi Brands in January 2020, the company has experienced rapid growth from 4 to over 70 employees in the past 18 months and has become one of the largest employers in St. Thomas. “We are very proud of our roots in St. Thomas and the opportunity to engage with the local community and provide further employment opportunities as we continue to execute our business plan”, stated Mr. Giorgi.

“The overall growth of Sensi Brands has been impressive to watch, and we are exceptionally pleased to have the new farm-gate store open in the City. The focus on ‘shop local’ has been strong in our community and I have no doubt that this new initiative will prove to be very popular, particularly with the railway-themed ‘Station House’ brand leading the way.”, says Sean Dyke, CEO – St. Thomas Economic Development Corporation.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for September 29th at 11AM EST at Station House Cannabis Co’s farm-gate location, 150 Burwell Road, St. Thomas, Ontario and will be attended by members of the community, local dignitaries, SBI and cannabis industry executives. Accredited media are welcome and photo opportunities will be made available.

About Sensi Brands Inc.

Sensi Brands Inc. (SBI) is a Canadian licensed cannabis cultivation and consumer packaged goods company producing and distributing a broad range of quality cannabis products and services. Led by an experienced and successful management team, SBI operates four lines of business servicing the domestic cannabis industry including wholesale product distribution, automated processing and co-packaging services, a consumer brands portfolio, and a full-service medical cannabis clinic. For more information, visit www.sensibrands.ca or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

