Sensibill : Named a Top Growing Company by The Globe and Mail

Sensibill recognized for company momentum, outstanding three-year revenue growth

Sensibill, the leading provider of SKU-level data and financial tools like digital receipt management that help institutions better know and serve their customers, today announced it has placed No. 65 out of 400 companies on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. Rankings are based on three-year revenue growth of annual operating revenue. Sensibill experienced a three-year growth of 800%.

Launched in 2019, Canada’s Top Growing Companies list aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded independent businesses across the country. To make the list, eligible companies must be Canadian; be independent and for-profit; be an operating company; have been in continuous operation; and meet the minimum operating revenue.

“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”

Over the past three years, Sensibill has added over 80 new financial institution clients to its roster, from tier-one banks like Chase to community banks and credit unions. The company has also partnered with leading core and digital banking providers like FIS and NCR to help deploy and scale its digital receipt and expense management solution. And, the company has secured close to $50 million USD in funding since its inception, including $31.5 million USD in Series B last summer to further invest in its product evolution. Plus, the company has appointed digital banking veteran, Tom Shen to serve as chairman of its board.

“The stories of Canada’s Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business Magazine. “As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading.”

“We’re proud of everything we’ve accomplished over the past three years, from growing our talented team and enhancing our solution, to building strategic partnerships and fostering new client relationships,” commented Corey Gross, co-founder and CEO of Sensibill. “Our inclusion on Canada’s Top Growing Companies list reflects our solution’s relevance in the market; there is a major need, especially today, for institutions to help consumers and businesses better and more proactively manage their finances. We look forward to continuing this momentum, both on the technology and people side of the business; these pillars are equally critical to our overall success.”

To view the full list of 2020 winners, visit tgam.ca/TopGrowing. Results are also published in the October issue of Report on Business Magazine. And to learn more about Sensibill or how to become part of the growing team, visit getsensibill.com.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail’s investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Sensibill

Toronto-based Sensibill provides everyday financial tools like digital receipt management and SKU-level data that helps banks and credit unions better know and serve their customers. The cloud-based solution enables end users to better track spending and manage their finances, while unlocking unprecedented insights for the institution. Sensibill has partnered with approximately 80 financial institutions across North America and the U.K. Visit getsensibill.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005363/en/