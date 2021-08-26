Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sensible solutions possible on N.Ireland Brexit issues - Irish PM

08/26/2021 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Ireland says solutions possible within framework of deal

* We will not let you down on Brexit, Macron tells Ireland

DUBLIN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union can sensibly solve issues over Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading arrangements with the right political will, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

Macron told Martin that France would not let Ireland down when it came to its Brexit difficulties and that the EU would remain united on the "existential issue" after London's request to renegotiate the Northern Ireland protocol.

"A positive and constructive future partnership is in everyone's interests but it will only be delivered if there is a relationship of trust and a willingness to deliver on commitments entered into," Martin told a joint news conference.

The European Union had "demonstrated commitment, patience and creativity in its work to implement the protocol", he added, telling Britain that solutions would be found within the framework of the deal it signed up to.

"With the right political will, I believe that it will be possible to find sensible solutions to some of the outstanding issues within the framework of the protocol," he said.

The European Commission rejected the idea of a renegotiation of the Brexit treaty, but last month agreed to freeze legal action against Britain for making changes to the protocol that Brussels says breach the Brexit divorce deal struck with London.

London has also asked for a standstill period that would extend current grace periods on implementing many of the new checks required on trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom that are due to kick in within weeks.

"We will make sure that the agreements signed after very lengthy negotiations will be complied with when it comes to fisheries or with the Northern Ireland protocol," Macron said.

"To put it bluntly: we will not let you down," he added. (Writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:29pRoyal Dutch Shell evacuates workers from U.S. Gulf of Mexico as storm brews
RE
12:22pChina Logistics says top shareholder in talks to sell controlling stake
RE
12:11pSensible solutions possible on N.Ireland Brexit issues - Irish PM
RE
12:10pLordstown Motors appoints auto sector veteran Daniel Ninivaggi as CEO
RE
12:09pGilead Sciences wins reversal of $1.2 billion fine against Bristol Myers in patent case
RE
12:07pFed hawks circle before Powell speech as they push for bond taper
RE
12:05pOil down 1%; pandemic surge, renewed Mexico supply end rally
RE
12:01pPeruvian prime minister bellido says government will seek to build industry and passenger railway through ppi with international partners
RE
12:01pPeru will seek to tax miners more when prices high - Peruvian PM
RE
11:49aCoty files for IPO of Brazilian unit to help deleverage
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Deutsche fund arm faces US probe over sustainable investments
2Gold falls as dollar inches higher, caution ahead of Jackson Hole
3PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : 2021 Interm Results Presentation
4Fed's Powell likely to give few hints on bond-buying taper timeline
5DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : publishes half-year results for 2021

HOT NEWS