Sensible solutions possible on N.Ireland Brexit issues - Irish PM

DUBLIN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union
can sensibly solve issues over Northern Ireland's post-Brexit
trading arrangements with the right political will, Irish Prime
Minister Micheál Martin said after meeting French President
Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.
Macron told Martin that France would not let Ireland down
when it came to its Brexit difficulties and that the EU would
remain united on the "existential issue" after London's request
to renegotiate the Northern Ireland protocol.
"A positive and constructive future partnership is in
everyone's interests but it will only be delivered if there is a
relationship of trust and a willingness to deliver on
commitments entered into," Martin told a joint news conference.
The European Union had "demonstrated commitment, patience
and creativity in its work to implement the protocol", he added,
telling Britain that solutions would be found within the
framework of the deal it signed up to.
"With the right political will, I believe that it will be
possible to find sensible solutions to some of the outstanding
issues within the framework of the protocol," he said.
The European Commission rejected the idea of a renegotiation
of the Brexit treaty, but last month agreed to freeze legal
action against Britain for making changes to the protocol that
Brussels says breach the Brexit divorce deal struck with London.
London has also asked for a standstill period that would
extend current grace periods on implementing many of the new
checks required on trade between Northern Ireland and the rest
of the United Kingdom that are due to kick in within weeks.
"We will make sure that the agreements signed after very
lengthy negotiations will be complied with when it comes to
fisheries or with the Northern Ireland protocol," Macron said.
"To put it bluntly: we will not let you down," he added.
