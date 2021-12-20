Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SentinelOne Recognized by Comparably Across Award Categories

12/20/2021 | 02:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Recognized for Innovative Company Culture Focused Around Trust and Integrity

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced a series of awards for leadership and workplace culture by Comparably, one of the fastest-growing compensation, culture, and career monitoring sites in the U.S. SentinelOne is the highest rated pure-play cybersecurity company across the latest series of awards, demonstrating the company’s commitment to maintaining outstanding organizational culture during periods of rapid growth.

SentinelOne was named to the 2021 Comparably lists for Best Company Culture, Best CEO, Best Company for Women, and Best Company for Diversity. In the Best Company for Diversity list, SentinelOne was ranked ahead of industry titans like Google and Uber, highlighting the company’s commitment to fostering a culture of equality, diversity, and inclusion while inspiring employees to challenge the status quo.

“Without our people, we would not be the company we are today,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO, SentinelOne. “The dedication and commitment of our team is what allows us to focus on our mission to make the world a safer place. It’s our people and our values that signify the soul of SentinelOne.”

The Comparably awards are based upon anonymous responses from SentinelOne’s own employees, who identified excitement about the opportunities facing the company and the cybersecurity industry as a key reason for their positive company outlook.

“Our culture is a big part of our success, and is the foundation of everything we do,” said Divya Ghatak, Chief People Officer, SentinelOne. “Our employees are passionate about driving team success. Across the globe, we act with unwavering purpose and determination, embrace diverse perspectives, and most importantly understand that together we can achieve more. We are honored that our employees’ outlook across global locations is so positive, as it's our people that are behind the magic of everything we do.”

Earlier in the year, SentinelOne was also named to the 2021 Comparably lists for Best Company Outlook, Best Global Culture, Best Places To Work in the Bay Area, Best Engineering Teams, Best Product & Design Teams, and Best Sales Teams.

For more information about SentinelOne’s workplace and career opportunities, visit www.sentinelone.com/careers.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:39pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Redwire Corporation f/k/a Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. – RDW
GL
02:37pCanada's Quebec shuts bars, gyms, casinos to fight spread of Omicron
RE
02:37pJUANES To Receive The International Peace Honor
BU
02:35pWB BURGERS ASIA, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:35pHerbert A. Allen III Elected to Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company
BU
02:35pPublix Vice President of Marketing to Retire; New Vice President Announced
BU
02:34pWith Biden spending plan blocked, economists cut 2022 growth forecasts
RE
02:34pYellow Corporation Applauds Biden Administration Trucking Action Plan
GL
02:34pYellow Corporation Applauds Biden Administration Trucking Action Plan
GL
02:33pRoivant Sciences Up 28%, Continuing Increase
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks, oil falter on Omicron, Biden spending plan setbacks
2Tesla's Musk says he will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year
3China would not fear confrontation with U.S. - foreign minister
4Novo Nordisk shares tank after key drug hope hit by U.S. supply issues
5Analyst recommendations: Anthem, AT&T, Block, Fedex, Visa...

HOT NEWS