SentinelOne : Singularity XDR Marketplace Expands Platform Capabilities Through Partner Ecosystem

XDR Marketplace Enables Enterprises to Increase Value Seen Across Security and IT Spend

SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today externalizes the Singularity XDR Marketplace, an open application ecosystem that unifies prevention, detection, and response data and actions across attack surfaces with a few simple clicks. With the Singularity XDR Marketplace, customers can seamlessly extend the power of the SentinelOne Singularity XDR platform across the entire IT stack, empowering security teams to unify best-in-breed technologies -- regardless of vendor -- to autonomously action data and protect against machine-speed threats in real-time. The Marketplace is a pivotal part of delivering SentinelOne’s XDR vision, enabling the world’s leading enterprises to ingest and action diverse data.

“Security teams are frustrated that vendors are unable to work together in a single, cohesive environment,” said Nicholas Warner, Chief Operating Officer, SentinelOne. “We saw an opportunity to provide an innovative solution that could highlight the true story of what’s happening across an enterprise network. SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR Marketplace makes automation simple and scalable between vendors so security teams can finally navigate the best course of action to defeat threats with ease, all while increasing the ROI across their security spend.”

Seamlessly Integrate Across Security Tools

Implementing security systems, tools, and teams to integrate in a way that streamlines detection, response, and remediation is no easy feat. The Singularity XDR Marketplace integrates security applications and tools across vendors into a single platform with no coding or scripting required -- allowing enterprises to gain visibility over data across historically disparate security solutions. Security teams can obtain insights from shared security events without the need for custom business logic, code, or complex configuration.

“In the face of ever-evolving attacks, time is critical in remediating them,” said Alex Burinskiy, Manager of Security Engineering, Cengage. “Singularity XDR Marketplace creates a powerful ecosystem that helps us quickly navigate the best course of action to remediate and defeat these threats by driving a unified, orchestrated response among security tools in different domains.”

“Netskope’s industry-leading SASE solutions, including CASB, DLP, Private Access, and Next-Gen SWG, are further enriched with bidirectional threat sharing and enforcement via the SentinelOne agent. Our mutual customers will realize immediate benefits from the smooth integration the SentinelOne XDR Marketplace provides.” -- Billy Bond, VP of Business Development & Alliances, Netskope

“Exabeam’s strategy is to add analytics and automation to any security architecture,” said Gorka Sadowski, Chief Strategy Officer, Exabeam. “Our integration with SentinelOne and many of the other vendors in the Singularity XDR Marketplace, makes it easy for organizations to attain use case coverage as part of their XDR initiatives and repeatedly deliver successful outcomes.”

Provide Meaningful Context On Disparate, Siloed Data

Disparate security solutions bombard security teams with mountains of data without the necessary context or correlation. Singularity XDR Marketplace simplifies access to data across historically disparate security solutions, providing security teams with global visibility to easily monitor and analyze siloed data streams. With Singularity XDR Marketplace, security tools automatically share intelligence and provide a consolidated view of what is happening across the network.

“Recorded Future’s security intelligence is now available in SentinelOne through a seamless integration on the Singularity XDR Marketplace. This integrated experience allows enterprises to achieve unprecedented levels of protection with SentinelOne’s platform when enriched with the actionable context provided by Recorded Future.” -- Stuart Solomon, Chief Operating Officer, Recorded Future

“VMRay is a trusted sandbox solution by many of the world’s leading enterprises and security companies themselves. Being a key component of the Singularity Marketplace, we’re helping SentinelOne’s customers easily understand and operationalize our verdicts within the context of SentinelOne’s console and saving time.” -- Ilijana Vavan, CSO, VMRay

“The SentinelOne integration with ThreatConnect enriches endpoint data with threat intelligence enabling security teams to detect, investigate, stop, and remediate potential threats at the endpoint,” said Andy Pendergast, EVP of Product, ThreatConnect. “SentinelOne Singularity Marketplace ensures that high-fidelity intelligence from the ThreatConnect Platform is easily available to inform investigations and drive response actions.”

“ReversingLab’s frictionless integration with SentinelOne empowers customers to rapidly understand and respond to file-based threats. Combining ReversingLabs and SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform allows security operations to automatically reverse engineer files detected by SentinelOne to generate more detailed analysis and indicators, arming them with highly relevant, real-time intelligence for more effective and efficient decision making in response to threats. -- Craig Whetstone, VP Business Development, ReversingLabs

“IntSights and SentinelOne’s integration delivers actionable intelligence with automatic enrichment of threats, enabling security teams to stay ahead of emerging attacks.” -- Yuval Inchi, Director of Product Management, IntSights

Unify Automation Across Security Tools

Singularity XDR Marketplace enables security teams to drive a unified, orchestrated response among security tools in different domains. With a cohesive view of the entire enterprise network, Singularity XDR Marketplace helps enterprises adopt a proactive and dynamic security posture.

“Data is the common currency for enterprises; our bidirectional integrations with SentinelOne for SIEM and SOAR capabilities are used by some of the largest enterprises in the world.” – Eric Schou, AVP, Head of Security Marketing, Splunk

“Attivo Endpoint Detection Net (EDN) is a critical line of defense for credential theft, attacks against Active Directory, and privilege escalation. Our integration with SentinelOne Singularity Marketplace enables joint customers to reduce their attack surface by removing exposed credentials and hardening endpoint defenses.” -- Venu Vissamsetty, Vice President of Security Research, Attivo Networks.

“Vectra is a leader in network detection and response – from cloud and data center workloads to user and IoT devices. Combining the accounts and hosts involved in the threat together with Sentinel One’s Singularity XDR platform allows enterprises to quickly and conclusively investigate and respond at scale to attacks anywhere they occur - across networks, endpoints, or clouds before they lead to breaches” – Kevin Kennedy, VP of Product Management, Vectra

To learn more about how SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR Marketplace helps enterprises increase the value of security spend, please visit: s1.ai/marketplace

